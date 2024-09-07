Letter to the Editor: Advance leadership skills with Taylor Leadership Institute

This article expresses the views of its author(s), separate from those of this publication. Spinnaker does not endorse any of the contents of a Letter to the Editor. Readers are encouraged to comment or submit a Letter to the Editor to share their opinions. To submit a Letter to the Editor, follow the instructions here.

I am writing to share more about a highly beneficial yet under-utilized resource here on campus – the Taylor Leadership Institute (TLI), a UNF department whose sole focus is to help students develop their leadership through unique opportunities and experience. Being a UNF senior, I wish I had known about TLI much earlier in my college career so I could have taken advantage of the many leadership programs and resources that they offer. Whether it’s in the classroom, on campus or in the community, TLI has so many different programs and opportunities available to help students advance their leadership skills while at UNF.

One of the most beneficial programs offered by TLI is the Leadership Minor, an interdisciplinary minor available to all undergraduate students across the university. Through the Leadership Minor, students learn about the importance of leadership, develop and reflect on their emerging leadership style and practice applying leadership competencies and skills in their daily lives. Leadership classes explore key leadership concepts and theories, and help students develop a deeper understanding of their personal values, strengths and goals, while also enhancing their practical leadership skills. The valuable knowledge acquired through the Leadership Minor is relevant for any Major, as leadership is an important professional and life skill that more and more employers are looking for. Another great thing about the Leadership Minor is that it is very flexible, giving students an opportunity to customize the program and classes to their needs while TLI staff are there to help every step of the way to make sure students complete the program before graduation. That’s probably why it is currently the 2nd most popular Minor on campus as of Fall 2024!

TLI also offers several leadership mentoring opportunities as part of their award-winning Collegiate Achievement Mentoring Program (also known as C.A.M.P. Osprey). The program has a unique approach where UNF students have both the opportunity to provide mentoring for K12 students in the community, as well as be mentored by a leader in their future career field. Through the K12 mentoring program, UNF students have a chance to positively influence the community by providing K12 mentees with advice, mentorship, and training on important leadership skills. In addition, UNF students also have a chance to receive mentoring from a professional leader in their field of interest. Through the career leadership program, UNF students are paired with a successful leader and mentor that can provide them with real-world insight, career-specific coaching, and professional connections that help prepare them for success after graduation. Students in the program have reported many benefits including skill development, job offers, referrals, and letters of recommendation from mentors.

Along with the Leadership Minor and mentorship programs, TLI offers so many other opportunities for students to enhance their leadership, such as:

Student Leadership Summit: An annual conference-style event that offers attendees leadership perspectives, lessons, and interactive experiences, developing practical applications of leadership

Leadership Speakers Series: Event series that offers face-to-face experience with local leaders through lectures, Q&As and networking opportunities.

Taylor Talks: Inspired by TEDtalks, these events showcase students and alumni as they share powerful and personal stories of their transformational leadership journeys at UNF.

Professional Certifications: Most notably the Covey “7 Habits” certification, at no cost to students.

International marketing opportunities and symposiums: Fall of 2024 with the Orlando Magic Basketball Team.

Community Engagement: Opportunities to serve the community through partnerships with local non-profits such as the Ronald McDonald House Charities and Youth Crisis Center