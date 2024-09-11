UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Students could win up to $5,000 scholarship with UNF MedNexus competition

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
September 11, 2024

UNF MedNexus, in collaboration with CSI Companies and Blackstone LaunchPad, announced a team-focused competition with a scholarship prize. 

The ‘2024 Innovation Challenge’ will be held on Oct. 3. This year’s theme is physician burnout. UNF students will have the opportunity to pitch solutions and share ideas on combating physician burnout. Applications for the event will close on Sept. 13.

“This competition is more than just an opportunity for students to showcase their skills; it’s a chance to make a meaningful impact on the healthcare system,” said MedNexus Associate Dean Julie Merten.

“By focusing on physician burnout, we aim to foster innovative ideas that can help alleviate one of the most pressing issues in healthcare today,” Merten said.

Participants will have the chance to receive mentorship from faculty and network with healthcare professionals, according to MedNexus. The scholarship prizes range from $5,000 for first place and $3,000 for second. 

For more information about how to register for the CSI Innovation Challenge visit MedNexus’s website or contact Hannah Boudreaux at h.boudreaux@unf.edu

___

