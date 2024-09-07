Letter to the Editor: Abroad in Italy

Though it is like a distant dream now, my time in Italy will permanently reside in me. The Italy Art History trip was filled with fun and wonder. I knew little about Art History or Photographic skills as an English student.

During my time abroad, we started in Florence, and I was filled with nerves and excitement. Everything seemed different: the buildings, people, and even the sky. The hotel we stayed in was near some of the most beautiful architecture I had ever seen.

There was so much to see, yet there was so little time. I met all my classmates and eventual friends and wouldn’t have wished for anyone else. Each part of Florence resembled a part of history. Plenty of history can be preserved within and outside of the various buildings.

After our fast-paced time in Florence, we slowed things down as we went to Massa Marittima. There was a wonderful, tight-knit community of kindhearted individuals. This was a place where you would disconnect from technology and enjoy the nature around you. It felt like breathing for the first time while we were there.

Though I was sad that our time ended in Massa Marittima, we headed to Rome, the location of the Vatican Museum. The Vatican Museum’s descriptions did not do it justice, especially when it came time to see the Sistine Chapel. It was so beautiful. This room was designed to behold the evident techniques used to interact with the architecture.

We temporarily left Rome to go to Naples, which had a beautiful waterfront and was near a mall and museum. Naples was bustling with people, and everyone had somewhere they needed to go at nearly all hours. Naples also had these beautiful Open-Air Museums where artists replicated famous works or scenes from movies with Chalk.

While stationed in Naples, we visited Pompeii and Herculaneum. Pompeii had a black sand beach and crystal-clear water. We saw plaster casts of those who sadly passed away during the volcano eruption. In Herculaneum, we saw these intricate preserved buildings.

When we returned from our adventures in Naples, we returned to Rome for the rest of our stay, where we could experience a food tour, the catacombs, and the Coliseum. This experience is something that I will carry with me and that I love to refer to. This is a recurring study abroad that happens during the Summer C term.