UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Categories:

Scam likely: Phishing emails take over University inboxes

Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
September 30, 2024

Every week, up to 1.5 million phishing and scam emails are delivered to university inboxes, according to the University of North Florida Information Technology Services.  

ITS inspects 2.1 million emails every week and prevents up to 100,000 scam emails from entering university email accounts, according to its data. Phishing and scam emails still enter student inboxes despite the efforts of ITS. 

Jeff Durfee, Associate Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer at ITS, said it’s common for educational institutions to see an influx of phishing and scam emails at the start of academic terms— especially the fall term.

“[Scammers] know students are turning to college campuses in large numbers, so they increase the amount of spam and phishing attempts,” said Durfee. 

The UNF Service Now website defines phishing as “sending a [scam] email that tricks someone into clicking on a link or opening an attachment.”

To identify a phishing email, ITS recommends watching out for spoofed email addresses, bad grammar and spelling, deceptive links or attachments, a sense of urgency and requests for personal information. Other red flags include incorrect personal information, deals that are too good to be true and generic greetings. UNF ITS reports that many of these phishing emails contain offers for work-study programs and internships.   

Chester Copperpot <TalentScout@hire-jobs.net> via ispservices.org To: redacted Fri 9/20/24 2:30 PM Good Afternoon, my name is Chester Copperpot a representative of Antiques and Artifacts Recoveries Ltd based in Nottinghamshire, UK. I received your contact information from an online database. We are in search of Part Time/Representative worker over seas. <yoastmark class=

On Sept. 1, UNF ITS issued an alert advising students to report suspicious emails by clicking the “Phish Alert Button” located at the top of the original email.

Screenshot of the Phish Alert Report button, accessed via UNF Microsoft Outlook emails. (Madelyn Schneider)

Joshua Lewis, a UNF mechanical engineering student, is one of the many victims of email phishing. According to Lewis, on Sept. 1, he received a poorly formatted email about an internship opportunity. 

A PDF file was attached to the email. Upon clicking the file, Lewis said nothing seemed to happen. At the time, Lewis didn’t know that his personal data had just been compromised.  

Following this incident, Lewis received up to 40 spam calls. Lewis said he hadn’t made a connection between the suspicious email and the spam calls.

Lewis said he first learned about phishing email scams from the ITS alert. Lewis realized he was the victim of email phishing during his interview with Spinnaker.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
(Brett Jordan, Unsplash)
OPINION: We need to get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations
UNF Women's Club Flag Football Logo
'Why can't we be that?': All-women's club looks to bring football to UNF
Charles Starling, a lineman with Team Fishel, is pelted with rain as he walks by a row of electrical line trucks stage in a field in The Villages, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in preparation for damage from Hurricane Helene. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
AP: What to know about Hurricane Helene and the flooding the storm left across the Southeast US
Osprey Fountains is one of the three on-campus housing communities eligible for room reassignment in the fall. (Photo courtesy of Housing and Residence Life)
HRL shares second Hurricane Helene update
Treasurer Benjamin Smith and Attorney General Anthony Balsamo attended the USA committee meeting.
Sept. 20 SG Committee meetings recap–Senator absences, travel request, Helene postpones next meeting
Courtesy of JEA
Female student-athletes in STEM recognized by JEA and UNF Athletics
More in News
National Weather Service cone map of Tropical Storm Helene as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. (NOAA, NWS)
UNF's Crisis Management Team's plan for Tropical Storm Helene
National Weather Service cone map of Tropical Storm Helene as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. (NOAA, NWS)
UNF closed Thursday and Friday— Helene live updates
Hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members attended President Moez Limayem's address.
President Limayem gives motivational address and highlights University achievements at UNF Convocation
The Office of Student Learning and Civic Engagement booth provided numerous puffy paint and glitter colors for students to decorate tote bags. On the left, students could grab a free Osprey Vote T-shirt.
Students register to vote on Green, free tote bags and pizza
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
The SG scholarship deadline is this Monday. Here's what to know
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
More in Technology
(Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF to implement new HR management system this Monday
ChatGPT is a large language model chatbot that Open AI claims can “help with writing, learning, brainstorming and more.”
Students using generative AI to write essays and solve problems: Should we be worried?
(Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
OPINION: TikTok is watching
Microsoft Authenticator (Ed Hardie/Unsplash)
UNF to make the swap from Duo to Microsoft Authenticator
Screenshot of the new version of UNF's myWings homepage. (Mallory Pace)
There’s a new version of myWings, here’s how to find your stuff
TikTok. (Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
OPINION: TikTok bans reveal double standards between U.S., Chinese companies
About the Contributors
Brennan Ambrose, Police Reporter
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024. Although she's still undecided on the path she'll choose after graduating, Madelyn knows whatever she ends up doing will involve a lot of what she loves most: writing.