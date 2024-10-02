Former congresswoman discusses national security issues in UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series

The World Affairs Council of Jacksonville (WAC) hosted the event “The Honorable Jane Harman | Confronting Complex National Security Issues” at the UNF Herbert University Center on Monday, Sept. 30. Jane Harman, former California congresswoman and chair of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, was invited to speak as part of the UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series.

Harman was also the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee before she chaired the Homeland Security Committee’s Intelligence Subcommittee. After resigning from Congress, she became President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars before stepping down in 2021.

Former Congresswoman Jane Harman speaks at the event “The Honorable Jane Harman | Confronting Complex National Security Issues.”

Harman discussed a series of topics ranging from her career path to the threats the U.S. faces and how the government can address them.

Harman shared how the aerospace industry was her district’s main economic engine, which drove her to support Congress and the defense sector.

“When [the Cold War] ended, congress basically thought [they could] downsize the defense and intelligence budget because the world is safe,” stated Harman.

According to Harman, this reduction in funds left those in her district “out in the cold” until the companies could consolidate and branch out into other sectors.

Harman reflected on how this downsize also caused the U.S. to miss the rise of China, terrorism and Russian grievances.

“These huge threats were rising against us at a time when we were shrinking,” said Harman.

Harman believes these threats were made evident after 9/11, but America is still unprepared for any further conflicts.

“The American people are basically clueless about the threats we face,” Harman lamented.

“If we’re not ready for [Hurricane Helene], we’re certainly not ready for [China].”

Harman believes the solution to the threats facing the U.S. is government unity. She called on the American government to unite its global leadership and invest in the defense system.

“[We need to] put together all elements of national power,” stated Harman.

She argued for raising tax revenues and reforming the entitlement and tax systems to pay for the government’s expenses.

“It’s a sober moment for the U.S. and I don’t think we really get it,” said Harman.

After her speech, she answered questions from the crowd about current world affairs, such as the Russia/Ukraine war, the Israel/Hamas conflict and how to deal with threats from China.

One audience member asked Harman if she believed Russia would resort to nuclear weapons.

“I think Russia is making a lot of noise, but I don’t think [they are] going to move,” answered Harman.

UNF students and faculty, WAC members and high school students in the WAC’s Great Decisions Program attended the event.

Rachel Paul, director of education and community outreach at the WAC, shared how the Distinguished Voices Lecture Series benefits the UNF community.

“[Students] get to hear these different perspectives and really dive deep in a topic from honestly the people who know best,” Paul said.

“Our mission as a non-profit is to connect the world with Jacksonville and…what better place to host [the event] than at a local university that has been the cornerstone of our community since the ’70s.”

According to Paul, these events allow students to hear firsthand from people with extensive experience in policymaking and world affairs.

“Don’t approach it like a homework assignment,” says Paul, adding, “Think about how you can apply it to what you pay attention to and how you can apply it to other world events.”

UNF director of special events, Lauren Giliberto, also weighed in on the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to be aware of what’s going on outside of Florida and the U.S.,” said Giliberto.

Giliberto is glad to see increased participation and interest in attending the Distinguished Voices Lecture Series.

“I think there’s always something for every student to take away from each one of these events,” she said.

UNF will host the next event in the series, “David Rennie | China and Its Place in the World,” on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 pm.

