UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Uptown Cheapskate Banner
Categories:

Former congresswoman discusses national security issues in UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series

Julia Howey, Volunteer Reporter
October 2, 2024

The World Affairs Council of Jacksonville (WAC) hosted the event “The Honorable Jane Harman | Confronting Complex National Security Issues” at the UNF Herbert University Center on Monday, Sept. 30. Jane Harman, former California congresswoman and chair of the Commission on the National Defense Strategy, was invited to speak as part of the UNF Distinguished Voices Lecture Series. 

Harman was also the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee before she chaired the Homeland Security Committee’s Intelligence Subcommittee. After resigning from Congress, she became President and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars before stepping down in 2021.

Former Congresswoman Jane Harman speaks at the event “The Honorable Jane Harman | Confronting Complex National Security Issues.”

Harman discussed a series of topics ranging from her career path to the threats the U.S. faces and how the government can address them.

Harman shared how the aerospace industry was her district’s main economic engine, which drove her to support Congress and the defense sector.

“When [the Cold War] ended, congress basically thought [they could] downsize the defense and intelligence budget because the world is safe,” stated Harman. 

According to Harman, this reduction in funds left those in her district “out in the cold” until the companies could consolidate and branch out into other sectors.

Harman reflected on how this downsize also caused the U.S. to miss the rise of China, terrorism and Russian grievances.

“These huge threats were rising against us at a time when we were shrinking,” said Harman.

Harman believes these threats were made evident after 9/11, but America is still unprepared for any further conflicts.

“The American people are basically clueless about the threats we face,” Harman lamented.

“If we’re not ready for [Hurricane Helene], we’re certainly not ready for [China].”

Harman believes the solution to the threats facing the U.S. is government unity. She called on the American government to unite its global leadership and invest in the defense system.

“[We need to] put together all elements of national power,” stated Harman. 

She argued for raising tax revenues and reforming the entitlement and tax systems to pay for the government’s expenses.

“It’s a sober moment for the U.S. and I don’t think we really get it,” said Harman.

After her speech, she answered questions from the crowd about current world affairs, such as the Russia/Ukraine war, the Israel/Hamas conflict and how to deal with threats from China.

One audience member asked Harman if she believed Russia would resort to nuclear weapons.

“I think Russia is making a lot of noise, but I don’t think [they are] going to move,” answered Harman.

UNF students and faculty, WAC members and high school students in the WAC’s Great Decisions Program attended the event.

Rachel Paul, director of education and community outreach at the WAC, shared how the Distinguished Voices Lecture Series benefits the UNF community.

“[Students] get to hear these different perspectives and really dive deep in a topic from honestly the people who know best,” Paul said.

“Our mission as a non-profit is to connect the world with Jacksonville and…what better place to host [the event] than at a local university that has been the cornerstone of our community since the ’70s.”

According to Paul, these events allow students to hear firsthand from people with extensive experience in policymaking and world affairs.

“Don’t approach it like a homework assignment,” says Paul, adding, “Think about how you can apply it to what you pay attention to and how you can apply it to other world events.”

UNF director of special events, Lauren Giliberto, also weighed in on the event.

“It’s a great opportunity for students to be aware of what’s going on outside of Florida and the U.S.,” said Giliberto.

Giliberto is glad to see increased participation and interest in attending the Distinguished Voices Lecture Series.

“I think there’s always something for every student to take away from each one of these events,” she said.

UNF will host the next event in the series, “David Rennie | China and Its Place in the World,” on Monday, Oct. 7, at 7 pm.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Events
Hundreds of students, faculty, staff and community members attended President Moez Limayem's address.
President Limayem gives motivational address and highlights University achievements at UNF Convocation
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students gather at Boathouse for free tacos and Harris-Trump debate
Students hanging out by the pool
UNF Dive-In event runs into conflict due to rain
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
Former Tesla senior director discusses environmental and political issues in panel discussion
The comedy show featuring Keenan Thompson will take place at the Fine Arts Center in the Lazarra Performance Hall on Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. Admission is free for all UNF students with an Osprey1 card. Doors will open at 6 p.m. (Courtesy of UNF SG)
Comedian Kenan Thompson to perform live at UNF
More in Latest
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Volleyball swept by rival JU in ninth-straight loss
Materials for teens and parents on pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections provided by Teen Health Mississippi are displayed, Sept. 26, 2023, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
AP: Florida officials pressure schools to roll back sex ed lessons on contraception and consent
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
Men’s Soccer powers past JU for ‘emotional’ rivalry win
The Student Government Senate's seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Florida's Student Union.
SG Senate meeting schedule update
(Courtesy of UNF)
Student Life's spirit week schedule
Screenshot of the Phish Alert Report button, accessed via UNF Microsoft Outlook emails.
Scam likely: Phishing emails take over University inboxes
More in News
Charles Starling, a lineman with Team Fishel, is pelted with rain as he walks by a row of electrical line trucks stage in a field in The Villages, Fla., Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in preparation for damage from Hurricane Helene. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
AP: What to know about Hurricane Helene and the flooding the storm left across the Southeast US
Osprey Fountains is one of the three on-campus housing communities eligible for room reassignment in the fall. (Photo courtesy of Housing and Residence Life)
HRL shares second Hurricane Helene update
Treasurer Benjamin Smith and Attorney General Anthony Balsamo attended the USA committee meeting.
Sept. 20 SG Committee meetings recap–Senator absences, travel request, Helene postpones next meeting
Courtesy of JEA
Female student-athletes in STEM recognized by JEA and UNF Athletics
National Weather Service cone map of Tropical Storm Helene as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. (NOAA, NWS)
UNF's Crisis Management Team's plan for Tropical Storm Helene
National Weather Service cone map of Tropical Storm Helene as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. (NOAA, NWS)
UNF closed Thursday and Friday— Helene live updates