Ethics is all around us—a schedule of all UNF Ethics Week events

Students can join The Florida Blue Center for Ethics at the University of North Florida for the celebration of Ethics Week from Oct. 14 through Oct. 18 to examine and raise awareness about ethical issues.

With World Ethics Day on Oct. 16, this year will be the first time UNF hosts Ethics Week. It is intended to become an annual event that grows each year, according to Florida Blue Center for Ethics Director and professor Jonathan Matheson.

“No matter your major, ethics can apply to everybody,” Matheson said. “No matter what your major is, you’re going to be confronted with ethical situations [where you] have to make decisions,” said Matheson.

See the schedule below of this week’s events on discussions of relevant topics highlighting faculty and student research. Students who attend an event this week will receive a ticket to pick up a free t-shirt on Oct. 21.

Ethics Week schedule of events and activities

All week

Ethics Case Writing Competition: The ethics case writing competition offers students a chance to submit the best-written 500-700 word case about any ethical matter of interest for the chance to win a $500 prize. Cases must be emailed to j.matheson@unf.edu as a Word or PDF attachment with the subject line “UNF Case Competition” by Oct. 18.

Monday, Oct. 14

Ethics & the Supreme Court Panel: Hear from three expert panelists about how ethical Supreme Court justices should be in the Student Union Ballroom from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

“The Art of Hope” Exhibition: Come to the Lufrano Gallery between 9:00 a.m. and 3 p.m. to view works created by justice-involved artists. This exhibition gives voice to those who have been excluded by incarceration and highlights the challenges in the criminal justice system.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Ask an Ethicist at Market Days: Stop by the ethics table at Market Day between 10:00 a.m. and 1 p.m. to ask an ethicist any personal or general questions about a diverse range of topics regarding ethics.

Fake Authority Country: “When to Defer to Experts and When to Push Back”: Come by Building 51, Room 1209 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Dr. Jamie Watson about whether non-experts can push back against expert advice.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Research Ethics Trivia: Test your knowledge by competing in teams for a game of research integrity trivia in Building 51, Room 1209 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Ethics Consultation: Where Philosophy Meets Health Care: Learn about ethically challenging patient cases with Dr. Jamie Watson in Building 39, Room 1016 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18

Ethical Reasoning & Decision Making Digital Badge Workshop: Join the digital badging workshop in Building 57, Room 1100A from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to earn a badge in ethical reasoning and decision-making.

Religion in the Workplace: An Interactive Workshop: Reflect on and explore some of the ethical questions of today’s religiously plural workplace in Building 57, Room 1100A from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required. RSVP by emailing j.lorusso@unf.edu.

Ethics in everything

The Ethics Center is an interdisciplinary facility at UNF that allows individuals to have productive conversations and hosts events regarding ethical issues in various fields including healthcare, law, business, engineering, education, government, and public life.

Matheson said the events should spark thought about the ways all disciplines engage with ethics and the importance of integrity. Integrity is one of the values listed in UNF’s Strategic Plan.

“It’s something that our university cares about,” Matheson said.

Anyone can get involved with the Ethics Center, including internship and volunteer opportunities by contacting the center’s director here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com