What students need to know about fall SG elections

Student Government elections will be open next week for students to vote online or in person at the Student Union Plaza.

The Fall 2024 University of North Florida Student Government elections will be live Oct. 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the John A. Delaney Student Union. This year there will not be a polling location in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library.

Additionally, students can vote online during the same time periods above. To access the online ballot, students can visit the SG Office of Elections on Instagram.

A senate candidate meet-and-greet will be held during Market Days from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Student Union. This forum is a chance for students to meet the candidates and learn more about their initiatives.

Unofficial election results will be released after 4 p.m. on Oct. 23.

According to Kiley Moale, supervisor of elections, the primary purpose of a UNF SG senator is to represent the student body as a whole, maintain communication with the student body and responsibly compose and vote on bills.

Within the next few weeks, students may see candidates campaigning around campus. Candidates are not allowed to campaign in select places including any residence hall, classrooms without a professor’s approval and anywhere on the third floor of Student Union where Student Government is located, according to the UNF Office of Elections Policies and Procedures.

For any students unsure if their vote matters, Moale said, “I really do think your vote does matter because each vote counts towards what is happening with the candidates.”

If students don’t see an initiative or change being pushed for by a candidate, Moale encourages them to run themselves in the next SG senate election, held every spring and fall semester.

