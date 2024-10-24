Student Government releases unofficial fall 2024 election results

The Student Government Office of Elections released the names of the 17 winning candidates of its uncontested fall mid-term elections Wednesday afternoon, after canceling the voting process earlier this month.

If none of the running senate candidates are contested, SG must call off the election to comply with the SG election code. Section 602.8 C 7 of the election code reads: “Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation. No election for the respective seat shall be held.”

Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale cited this statute in her announcement on Wednesday afternoon to explain the office’s decision to cancel voting.

Moale confirmed that, 0f the 17 candidates, 10 are new senators and seven are returning senators. The elected candidates’ names along with vacancies are listed below with corresponding seat numbers:

General Senate Seats:

Layana Alonso Valentina Bonilla Villalobos Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebrón Amelia Dyal Horatio Gilman Elizabeth Hernandez Morgan Herrmann Liz Kramer Amber Marks Audrey McGrath Algesia Pani Kaitlyn Phillips Will Raffier Annie Robinson Benjamin Shmia Winter Slaughter John Wachter Vacant Vacant Vacant

Audrey McGrath currently serves as the senate president and Amelia Dyal currently serves as the senate pro-tempore and chair of the Rules and Oversight Committee. Liz Kramer currently serves as the sergeant at arms.

The SG fall mid-term elections are held every year to fill Senate seats 1 through 20, according to Article V of the SG Constitution. Senate seats 21 through 40 are up for re-election every spring.

According to the election code, the SG Senate must pass a bill of acclamation for uncontested elections before it installs the newly elected senators. In accordance with Student Body Law, students can expect to see the above list of unofficial senators installed at the next SG Senate meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 at noon.

Senate meetings take place in Senate Chambers, building 58E, room 3200.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates.