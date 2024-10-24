UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Student Government releases unofficial fall 2024 election results

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
October 23, 2024

The Student Government Office of Elections released the names of the 17 winning candidates of its uncontested fall mid-term elections Wednesday afternoon, after canceling the voting process earlier this month.

If none of the running senate candidates are contested, SG must call off the election to comply with the SG election code. Section 602.8 C 7 of the election code reads: “Unopposed senator candidates shall be declared the winner by acclamation. No election for the respective seat shall be held.”

Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale cited this statute in her announcement on Wednesday afternoon to explain the office’s decision to cancel voting.

Moale confirmed that, 0f the 17 candidates, 10 are new senators and seven are returning senators. The elected candidates’ names along with vacancies are listed below with corresponding seat numbers:

General Senate Seats:

  1. Layana Alonso
  2. Valentina Bonilla Villalobos
  3. Kamyla Carrasquillo-Lebrón
  4. Amelia Dyal
  5. Horatio Gilman
  6. Elizabeth Hernandez
  7. Morgan Herrmann
  8. Liz Kramer
  9. Amber Marks
  10. Audrey McGrath
  11. Algesia Pani
  12. Kaitlyn Phillips
  13. Will Raffier
  14. Annie Robinson
  15. Benjamin Shmia
  16. Winter Slaughter
  17. John Wachter
  18. Vacant
  19. Vacant
  20. Vacant

Audrey McGrath currently serves as the senate president and Amelia Dyal currently serves as the senate pro-tempore and chair of the Rules and Oversight Committee. Liz Kramer currently serves as the sergeant at arms.

The SG fall mid-term elections are held every year to fill Senate seats 1 through 20, according to Article V of the SG Constitution. Senate seats 21 through 40 are up for re-election every spring.

According to the election code, the SG Senate must pass a bill of acclamation for uncontested elections before it installs the newly elected senators. In accordance with Student Body Law, students can expect to see the above list of unofficial senators installed at the next SG Senate meeting on Friday, Nov. 1 at noon.

Senate meetings take place in Senate Chambers, building 58E, room 3200.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to add updates.

Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.