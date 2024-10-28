Women’s soccer defeats JU, clinches home game in ASUN tournament

On Saturday night at Hodges Stadium, the University of North Florida women’s soccer team defeated Jacksonville University 3-1.

This win gave the Ospreys bragging rights for the year and clinched home-field advantage for the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Sun Championship. The home field is significant, considering North Florida is unbeaten at home this season, holding a 6-0-4 record at Hodges Stadium.

First Half

Bella Pontieri opened the shot attempts for the Ospreys in the fifth minute. North Florida fired four shots during the first 20 minutes of the opening half, and Pontieri took three of them. After the 14th minute, UNF failed to generate a shot attempt until the 39th minute. This one was more than just a shot attempt.

The goal, scored by Allie Fekany, gave UNF a 1-0 lead. The Osprey defense held Jacksonville to one shot and two corner kicks for the entire half. In a first period with little action, fans were treated to an exciting second half.

Second Half

UNF began the final frame with a barrage of shots by three players. One of those players, Chloe Lynch, came through in the 52nd minute. Lynch doubled up the Ospreys lead to 2-0.

“I haven’t scored in a while and I was really excited,” Lynch said.

However, this score lasted less than three minutes. After the Ospreys made a costly midfield error, Jacksonville rebounded by cutting UNF’s lead in half. In summary, both teams traded shots for the next 15 minutes, keeping the score at 2-1. Thus, the score changed for the final time as senior Jersi Dadah extended UNF’s lead with her third goal of the season.



As a result, North Florida held Jacksonville scoreless for the next 17 minutes and the Ospreys clinched the No. 4 seed in the ASUN tournament. Following the game, Lynch mentioned how this win gave UNF a first-round bye and the ability to play the quarterfinals at home.

“That’s huge,” Lynch said. “Because we get to stay home in our own beds, practice all week, and get ready for Sunday.”

North Florida’s three goals were scored by three different players, and they are not near the top in goals scored this season.

Lynch, who led the team with four points on the night, said this is a testament to team depth.

“That’s been the theme this whole season,” Lynch said. “Being deep means a lot cause we can just keep destroying teams off the bench.”

Furthermore, this is the Ospreys’ first win over Jacksonville and the first top-four seed since Spring 2021.

North Florida will begin the 2024 ASUN Championship Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 3, at 6 p.m., facing the winner of Eastern Kentucky and Jacksonville.

____

