UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

UNF Pride Club hosts Halloween arts market for campus community

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
October 29, 2024

Local small businesses, community organizations and Registered Student Organizations lined the Student Union’s Osprey Plaza for the UNF Pride Club’s Halloween Market.

The event took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 25. The Halloween Market was the second of its kind hosted by the Pride Club, which held an arts market this past spring semester. 

Seventeen vendors, community organizations and RSOs tabled at the Halloween market, according to the club’s Instagram account.

Pelican’s SnoBalls (left) and Dobber’s Dawgs (right) served as food vendors for the UNF Pride Club’s Halloween Market on Oct. 25, 2024, outside the Student Union. (Ethan Leckie)

Pride Club Secretary Thomas Orsini, a history and anthropology junior, was costumed as a witch—complete with green face makeup. Orsini said it was important to hold events highlighting UNF’s LGBTQ community, especially after the closure of the LGBTQ Center.

Vendors, community organizations and RSOs tabling at the UNF Pride Club’s Haloween Market on Oct. 25, 2024, outside the Student Union. (Ethan Leckie)

“It shows that we’re still here, we’re still surviving and it also helps build community,” Orsini said. “Nothing is more important than community.”

Wearing a vampire costume, Pride Club President and mechanical engineering major Aster Walters shared a similar sentiment. 

“I think it’s important for people to understand that the queer community is still very much here,” Walters said. “[We] are still very vibrant, loving and welcoming… and I think that being able to have events like this arts market is a wonderful opportunity to show that we are visible.”

According to Mack R., the club’s social media specialist and senior advertising major, the market events have become popular among the club’s members.

The UNF Pride Club’s table at the Halloween Market on Oct. 25, 2024, outside the Student Union. (Ethan Leckie)

 

“I am a big fan of supporting small businesses, so the fact that I get to support queer small businesses while also working with my favorite club here on campus is amazing to me,” Mack R. said.  

The UNF Pride Club is an RSO dedicated to providing the “University of North Florida Student Body with a positive, supportive organization for LGBTQ+ individuals and their many allies,” according to the club’s Perch Portal profile

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Art
A mural of sticky notes created by Korie ‘Gigi’ Novaton, spelling out “Voces y Caras.”
Self-discovery in community: How Voces y Caras celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
Vendors displayed and sold their art at the queer arts market.
UNF Student Union hosts first queer arts market event
Brennan Wojtyla in the Museum of Contemporary Art Artist-in-Residence Studio.
Merging industrial artifacts with fine art, MOCA features UNF artist
Entrance to Neckles’ Bless This House gallery at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Jacksonville.
MOCA artist Shervone Neckles shares the creative process behind her thought-provoking artwork
The gallery of Kara Walker's art at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA).
Artist Kara Walker explores race, gender and violence in work displayed at the MOCA
Khalil Osborne (left) and Tenny Rudolph (right).
Local photographers Tenny and Khalil introduce “FORVERGREEN,” their upcoming farewell gallery
More in Community
Saturday volunteers dig small holes and plant flowers near the inner part of the bioswale garden.
Bacardi Bottling Corporation donates $3,000 to a new bioswale garden and bird sanctuary
Skaters use Riverside Skate Park located on Park Street.
UNF students share their thoughts on now-open Artist Walk Skate Park
Students from Richard Lewis Brown Elementary watch as a volunteer student from UNF demonstrates blending a nutritious smoothie to the class. (Courtesy of Dr. Jamie Marchio)
Fighting food insecurity on and off campus: Nutrition programs UNF offers for community
Panelists Cord Byrd, Andrew Spar and Wanzhu Shi (left to right) spoke on Monday, Sept. 16 about social media regulation and national security.
Future of TikTok and social media: Students ask, experts answer
The Circle: Shared community space for the SAC programs in Tom and Betty Petway Hall.
How UNF Student Accessibility Center can support students
A rainbow flag waves at the starting line of a Pride Observance Month 5K run at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, June 21, 2019. The rainbow flag is displayed at lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer or questioning events worldwide as a symbol for diversity in the LGBTQ community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monica Roybal)
Members of the UNF LGBTQ community share their stories for Pride Month
More in Features
Morgan Ray swims at the 2022 Para World Championships, two years before he won a silver Paralympic medal. (Courtesy of Morgan Ray's family).
‘It means everything’: UNF student Morgan Ray takes home silver medal at Paralympics
ChatGPT gives prompts to its user when first opened to help with different writing scenarios.
'Moral panic': UNF faculty and students on AI in the classroom
UNF Women's Club Flag Football Logo
'Why can't we be that?': All-women's club looks to bring football to UNF
Paige McSwigan leads the UNF women's soccer team with six goals.
‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming
Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming
About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!