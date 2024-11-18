UNF International Education Week: A schedule of events

This week, students can join the International Center at the University of North Florida in celebrating International Education Week from Nov. 18 through Nov. 22 to promote the advantages of gaining international education and cultural exchange experiences.

See the schedule below of this week’s events to recognize different cultures and foods around the world and learn about studying abroad.

International Education Week schedule of events

Monday, Nov. 18

Kick-off International Osprey Cafe TakeOver: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., experience global cuisines served by the Osprey Cafe with recipes submitted by Ospreys.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Market Day’s World Fest Village with Student Life: Stop by Market Days at the Student Union between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to experience different elements of the world with culture, food, live music and giveaways. Grab a passport at check-in, celebrate international education and learn how to study abroad.

Thursday, Nov. 21

International Ospreys Friendsgiving: Join the International Ospreys at The Boathouse from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a free Thanksgiving dinner with a valid Osprey 1Card. To help celebrate, students should bring a traditional dish or dessert from their home culture or family tradition to share with their table.

International Dance: Without any dance experience required, learn from a choreographed dance class with steps and songs from around the world at the Student Wellness Complex in Room 1800 from 8:00 p.m. to 8:55 p.m.

About the International Center

UNF’s International Center provides various opportunities and activities to help expand the global understanding of the UNF community. The center consists of four sub-units that involve study abroad, international students, the Study Abroad International Learning Scholarship (SAILS), and international programs.

Learn more about study abroad opportunities here.

