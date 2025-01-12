UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Nest news | live on YouTube on Fridays at 3pm
Categories:

Women’s basketball drops to 0-3 in ASUN play, lose 89-54 to FGCU

Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
January 12, 2025
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

The UNF women’s basketball team struggled to stop the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, falling by a final score of 89-54 on Thursday night. The loss dropped the Ospreys overall record to 4-12, and their in-conference record to 0-3.

First Half

FGCU jumped out to an early 10-3 lead in the first 2:30, with the lone Osprey points netted by freshman forward Jasmynne Gibson off of a three-point effort. 

The two sides battled back and forth with a series of shot attempts until senior forward Selma Eklund brought the Ospreys within five points, heading into the first media timeout of the night.

The Eagles took advantage of several UNF turnovers towards the end of the first quarter, extending their lead to 8 courtesy of a layup from Eagles junior Cerina Rolle.

The first quarter ended 23-13 in FGCU’s favor on two free throws by Eagles shooting guard Emani Jefferson.

The Eagles widened their lead in the second quarter, going on a 17-3 run to finish the first half. The Ospreys struggled with FGCU’s defense, leading to 13 turnovers in the first 20 minutes of play.

Second Half

 UNF was off to a strong start in the third quarter, scoring 6 points in their first 4 possessions. Junior guard Sarah Taub caused problems for the FGCU defense early in the second half, cutting to her left to net two layups coming out of the locker room.

Unfortunately, the Ospreys could not keep the momentum on their side, as FGCU outscored them 17-11. Jefferson continued to cause problems for the UNF defense with her speed, finishing the night with 23 points, four assists and three steals.

While the Ospreys had their moments of success—such as freshman guard Jamisyn Stinson hitting her second three-pointer of the night midway through the third quarter— FGCU smothered UNF in the second half, overwhelming the Ospreys 34-17 during the period.

UNF would end the night positively, outscoring the Eagles 19-13 in the 4th quarter. 

The Ospreys finished shooting just over 35% from the field, including 23% from beyond the arc. UNF was outrebounded 34-29 and turned the ball over seven more times than their opposition.

Taub led the Ospreys with 11 points on the night and both Stinson and Eklund reached double figures as well with 10 apiece.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Basketball
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Undefeated to Defenseless: Inside UNF Basketball’s recent struggles 
Men's basketball bounces back with comprehensive performance vs. Edward Waters
UNF Director of Athletics Nick Morrow speaks at media day, revealing the arena renovation plans to those in attendance.
‘It’s been incredible’: UNF Athletics looks to build off of success, national attention
Veteran forward Nate Lliteras led the Ospreys with 19 points on 5-for-8 shooting beyond the arc.
'It was on us': Men's Basketball stunned at home by winless UNC Asheville
UNF women's basketball is 1-3 so far this season, averaging just 52 points against Division One teams.
Women’s Basketball’s offensive struggles continue in loss to FAU
The UNF men's basketball team allowed 48 points in the paint, over half of Georgia's 90 scored points.
Men’s Basketball falters defensively, loses first game of season to Georgia
More in Latest
Bikes locked to a bike rack outside the Fountains dorms at UNF.
Preventing bicycle theft: Tips from UNF Police Chief
The SG Senate Chambers.
SG finds a home for DEI organizations under its roof
UNF and Troy await doubles designations before Saturday's match.
UNF Men’s Tennis shows grit, takes down Troy in home opener
The Eco-Adventure sign outside outside of the nature trails. The sign reads "Welcome to Eco Adventure"
Eco-Adventure: The focal point of UNF’s RecWell department
A barrier is seen on Royal Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon streets, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
OPINION: Get off TikTok and read the news
Ozfestival headliner announcement on the UNF Student Life Instagram.
Ozfestival headliner announced, ticket sales and registration open
More in Sports
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Red cards on Friday the 13th and game-winning goals: Joaquin Acuna’s “storybook” UNF soccer career
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men's soccer falls to West Virginia in second-ever NCAA tournament appearance
Men’s Soccer earns second-ever ASUN title in penalty shootout thriller
Men’s Soccer earns second-ever ASUN title in penalty shootout thriller
Men’s Soccer advances to ASUN Championship after dominant win over FGCU
Men’s Soccer advances to ASUN Championship after dominant win over FGCU
UNF Men's Soccer team photo on Senior Night. (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Men’s Soccer falls to Central Arkansas on Senior Night
Photo by Justin Nedrow.
Volleyball sweeps UWG, Queens on back-to-back Nights, clinch ASUN championship berth
About the Contributor
Daniel Cimino
Daniel Cimino, Sports Reporter
Daniel Cimino is a third-year journalism major and Spinnaker's sports reporter. Having grown up both in the United States and overseas in Panama, Daniel grew to appreciate the power that sports has to unite different cultures and peoples. He hopes to one day be able to tell these stories and many more through a career in sports broadcasting.