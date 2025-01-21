UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Follow Spinnaker on Social Media! - Leaderboard
Categories:

Students serve community on MLK Day, one stitch at a time

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
January 21, 2025
Spinnaker
A statue of Martin Luther King Jr. stands in the UNF Peace Plaza.

Some students at the University of North Florida spent the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday picking away at threads from dusty, old airplane seat covers. 

In honor of the holiday, the Office of Service-Learning and Civic Engagement hosted drop-in service hours in partnership with Rethreaded, a Jacksonville non-profit gift company that gives jobs to human trafficking survivors. Between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., students could stop by the Osprey Clubhouse, grab a thread remover, and transform airplane seats into upcycled leather. Eventually, one of Rethreaded’s employees will use the leather to create handbags, wallets, or other apparel for sale.

For many, MLK Day is a day to give back to the community. Every year, OSLCE holds a service day on the federal holiday to commemorate King’s service to the nation.

UNF junior Hannah Wehreng has worked at the office since the beginning of this academic year. Before attending UNF, Wehreng said she became passionate about service by working with the federal volunteering agency, AmeriCorps. She said a lot of community organizations emphasize the importance of MLK Day.

“I feel like the tradition of this being a day of service is sometimes forgotten,” Wehreng said. “And it’s a good tradition.”

While she worked her thread remover under each stitch, Wehreng talked about her love of volunteering. She said volunteering can be a fun way to spend time with friends while also giving back.

Hannah Wehreng and other volunteers undo stitches from donated airplane seat covers at the MLK Day drop-in hours. (Madelyn Schneider)

UNF sophomore Sofia Bautista also works at the office and volunteered on Monday alongside Wehreng. Bautista said she first discovered OSLCE at its “Love Your Mother” Earth Month festival last April and is looking forward to the event again this year. 

MLK service days and the Earth Month festival are both annual events. The date of this year’s Earth Month festival has yet to be announced.

Another volunteer at the event, Lola Kashella, is a UNF senior who said she decided to help out because she didn’t have class. Kashella added that Rethreaded’s mission aligned with her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega’s, philanthropy to prevent domestic violence.

“I thought this was a great way to spend my time on MLK Day. I’m with my sisters, and I made a new friend,” Kashella said, smiling at another volunteer who sat beside her. 

Kashella said that she liked the hands-on activity and that she was able to talk with the other volunteers. 

For more information about OSLCE events and community service opportunities, visit its website.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Community
Rooke Breede, a graphic design student, stands by the display case she designed for the Embroidery for Peace and Memory event.
UNF Digital Humanities Institute connects past and future
One of the Avonlea vendor's booths with items for sale including teapots, ceramics, furniture and paintings.
With over 200 vendors, this last-surviving Jacksonville antique mall has something for everybody
A piece of artwork made at the Expressive Arts Open Studio
Open art studio gives UNF students a place to belong
Home in the local historic district of Jacksonville featuring lanterns and lights for RAP’s Luminaria event. (Mark Krancer/submitted by Marisa Whittmore)
RAM is a hit, but have you heard of RAP?: Events, internships, and community for students
UNF Pride Club hosts Halloween arts market for campus community
UNF Pride Club hosts Halloween arts market for campus community
Saturday volunteers dig small holes and plant flowers near the inner part of the bioswale garden.
Bacardi Bottling Corporation donates $3,000 to a new bioswale garden and bird sanctuary
More in Features
A student looks through a microscope in a science lab. He has brown hair and is wearing a blue sweatshirt.
Inside UNF’s plan to guarantee experiential learning for all students
The Eco-Adventure sign outside outside of the nature trails. The sign reads "Welcome to Eco Adventure"
Eco-Adventure: The focal point of UNF’s RecWell department
Jade Gordon talks about “The Power of Encouragement” during her keynote speech.
Taylor Leadership Institute hosts 2024 Leading Ladies Leadership Summit
Cameron Robinson, a 13-year-old junior at UNF is at the UNF Bookstore. (Courtesy of UNF)
At 13, UNF junior dives right into college labs and big dreams
UNF Senior Exhibition at UNF Gallery of Art and Lufrano Intercultural Gallery sign.
Graduating seniors celebrate their artistic accomplishments featured at UNF art galleries
The Brooks College of Health.
UNF offers resources to help students de-stress during finals
More in Latest
A model wears Xreal augmented reality glasses are modeled at a booth during the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
OPINION: The tech industry needs a temperature check
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Built to last: Barcal-Davidson on the creation and future of SG commissions
University of North Florida sign
UNF cancels classes and events Wednesday ahead of winter storm
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
North Alabama’s paint presence thwarts UNF’s comeback bid
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. (Jimmy Woo/Unsplash)
OPINION: We should reconsider MLK’s public memory
About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker's current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.