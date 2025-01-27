Florida Board of Governors meet at UNF: Live updates

This page will be updated live starting Thursday morning.

The Florida Board of Governors will meet at the University of North Florida on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The meeting will take place in the John A. Delaney Studnet Union, third-floor ballroom, Building 58W, Room 3703.

This will be the first time the BOG meets at UNF since its last meeting in March 2022. The Board of Governors oversees the missions and activities of Florida’s 12 public universities and is responsible for passing regulations in accordance with state law.

BOG Agenda, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025