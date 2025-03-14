UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Here’s what’s open at UNF during Spring Break

Savanna Stillwagner, News EditorMarch 14, 2025
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)

Spring break at the University of North Florida is quickly approaching and for students, it starts this Monday, March 17 through Saturday, March 22. 

For students, Spring Break will last all week while faculty and staff will have Thursday, March 20 through Friday, March 21 off. The university will be entirely closed Thursday, March 20 through Friday, March 21 as well, however some services will still be available to students during the week.

Dining Spring Break Hours

According to UNF Dining Services webpage, the following dining options will be available during spring break: 

Library and Library Services Spring Break Hours

The library will be closed Thursday, March 19 through Saturday, March 22 according to the UNF Library webpage. The library’s full hours and services for spring break are as listed below.

Recreation and Wellness Spring Break Hours

According to the UNF Recreation and Wellness webpage, there will be no fitness classes from Sunday, March 16 through Sunday, March 23, and all facilities will be closed Thursday, March 19 to Friday, March 20. The full hours of operation are as listed below.

UNF Offices and Services

All university offices and services such as advising, academic units, enrollment, student success, administration, and all those alike, will be open Monday, March 17 through Wednesday, March 18, and closed Thursday, March 19 through Friday, March 20, according to a UNF spokesperson.

The university will resume all normal schedules on Monday, March 24.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

