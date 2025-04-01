UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office

Brennan Ambrose, Police ReporterApril 1, 2025
George Lansing Taylor Jr.
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons

A burglary occurred on the University of North Florida’s main campus between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to a Clery Act Timely Warning notification sent Tuesday afternoon.

The burglary occurred in an unoccupied and locked office in Petway Hall, Building 57, between 3 p.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m. on April 1, according to the warning notification. Property was stolen from the office during the incident. The value of the stolen property is unknown at this time.

The warning notification states that there are no known suspects at this time.

To report information regarding this crime, contact the UNF police department at 904-620-2800. Anonymous reports can be made through UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

For advice from UPD on how to stay safe on campus, visit unfspinnaker.com

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

