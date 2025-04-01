Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office

A burglary occurred on the University of North Florida’s main campus between Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning, according to a Clery Act Timely Warning notification sent Tuesday afternoon.

The burglary occurred in an unoccupied and locked office in Petway Hall, Building 57, between 3 p.m. on March 30 and 10 a.m. on April 1, according to the warning notification. Property was stolen from the office during the incident. The value of the stolen property is unknown at this time.

The warning notification states that there are no known suspects at this time.

To report information regarding this crime, contact the UNF police department at 904-620-2800. Anonymous reports can be made through UPD’s Silent Witness Program.

