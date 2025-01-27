UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Fourth quarter collapse dooms Women’s Basketball in loss to West Georgia

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
January 27, 2025
Jamisyn Stinson made her first career start in North Florida’s 79-71 loss to West Georgia (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

In a game in which freshman forward Jamisyn Stinson made her first career start, the Ospreys lost to conference newcomer West Georgia 71-79. 

Despite a strong performance in the middle 3rd and 4th quarters, a rough first and last quarter that saw West Georgia outscore the Ospreys 50-30 ended up being the difference in UNF’s eighth consecutive ASUN defeat. 

First Half

Both teams were living near the basket for the first two minutes, leading to a 6-4 West Georgia lead almost five minutes into the opening quarter. A 9-0 Wolves run extended the Ospreys deficit to 15-4 nearly seven minutes into the first frame. 

Junior Helena Rafnsdottir erased a seven-minute-long UNF scoring drought, cutting the West Georgia advantage to single digits by sinking two straight layups. The Ospreys continued their positive end to the first quarter into the second quarter. 

Jasmynne Gibson scored the first five points for UNF in the second quarter, followed by three consecutive free throws by Sarah Taub, culminating in a 12-0 North Florida run to give the Ospreys the 16-15 lead three minutes into the quarter. 

The Wolves answered the Ospreys’ run with a scoring spurt of their own, pouring in eight consecutive points in just over one minute of game time. With the team trailing by seven, senior guard Kaila Rougier scored eight of UNF’s 15 remaining second-quarter points. 

Second Half

The Ospreys ended the half on a 15-8 run, forcing a 31-31 tie at halftime. UNF dominated in the paint for the third quarter, scoring 12 of its 18 points by the basket. Following a 33-33 time, the Ospreys went on a 16-8 run using layups and three-pointers. 

However, down 49-41, West Georgia finished the quarter on a 4-0 run. This, however, ended up as a precursor of what was to come in the final frame. While up seven early in the fourth quarter, the Ospreys allowed a 10-0 run for nearly three minutes. 

West Georgia nailed a three-point shot with three minutes left in the game, pushing the Ospreys deficit to eight. Many thought that shot was the dagger in UNF’s comeback, but freshman Stinson had other plans. 

The Thomville, Ohio native sank two threes, contributing to North Florida’s valiant comeback effort. Still, Georgia knocked down seven of their final eight free throws to put away the Ospreys for good. 

Following the game, head coach Erika Lambert illustrated her team’s improvements, such as taking care of the ball and attempting more shots. Even so, the second-year head coach emphasized the need for her “young and inexperienced” team to finish games with a lead. 

“We’ve got to figure out how to close out games though,” Lambert said. “We don’t really have the experience to know exactly how to close it out.”

Nonetheless, the hope for this struggling UNF team is that the more close games they play, the more experience they will gain in finishing tight contests. 

“As a coach all I can control is trying to recreate those scenarios in practice moving forward so we’re better prepared,” Lambert said. 

In conference, UNF falls to 0-8 and West Georgia improves to 2-6. 

The Ospreys will travel to Louisville, Kentucky to face Bellarmine on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. inside Knights Hall.

