UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Giving Day 25 Leaderboard 2
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Giving Day 25 Leaderboard 2
Categories:

SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill

Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorMarch 30, 2025
Mindy McLarty
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers

The University of North Florida Student Government Senate validated the spring 2025 election results at Friday’s Senate meeting and approved a new piece of legislation.

The joint resolution will allow students to pay for parking fines by donating requested items to Lend-A-Wing, UNF’s on-campus food pantry, through a Food for Fines program.

According to the UNF SG Constitution, joint resolutions are different from bills because they only state the will of the Student Government. Senate President Audrey McGrath said the joint resolution shows SG’s endorsement of the Food for Fines program.

“All of the specifics [of the program] will be decided at a later point. This is more so showing that Student Government urges and endorses the program in general,” McGrath said.

McGrath presented the resolution to the SG Senate, which passed with unanimous approval. During the resolution’s presentation, McGrath said Lend-A-Wing and the Department of Parking and Transportation Services will make the program’s regulations.

McGrath described the bill as a pilot program. She said the program’s implementation could begin as early as the fall semester. Other Florida universities, like the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida, have similar programs.

Spring 2025 Election Validation 

Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale presented the spring 2025 election results validation bill to the SG Senate. 

Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall won student body president and vice president. A total of 2,178 students voted in the election, and Dyal and Summerall received 878 votes.

For a full list of newly-validated senators, click here

The validation bill passed in a roll call vote of 10 yeses, four abstains and zero nos. 

Dyal, Summerall and all newly elected senators will be sworn in at the next SG Senate meeting on April 11.

What’s Next?

There will be a Judicial meeting at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, April 1. The meeting will be held in the Judicial Courtroom, Building 58E, Room 3314.

The next SG committee meetings are set to take place this Friday, April 4. All committee meetings are held in the Senate Chambers, Building 58E, Room 3200.

  • Rules and Oversight Committee: April 4, 10 a.m.
  • Budget and Allocations Committee: April 4, noon
  • University and Student Affairs Committee: April 4, 2 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Counting the graduating seniors and transfer portal entrants, the Ospreys have lost eight players over the offseason.
Five UNF Men's Basketball players enter transfer portal in record-setting cycle
Three protesters were escorted away from the demonstration by police and one was arrested. According to the UNF police chief, the person arrested was not a UNF student.
UPD confirms one person arrested at SDS protest
Stacks of Spring 2025 Spinnaker magazines lined up on the newsroom table before distribution.
Letter from the Editor: Still terrified, still showing up, still thankful
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
The impact of UNF Giving Day 
University President Moez Limayem announced the Jacksonville Sharks partnership at the UNF Swoop the Loop 5k last month (Courtesy of UNF)
How students can claim free tickets to see first UNF 'football' game
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Baseball snags game one but falls short in series loss to JU
More in News
The sun rises over the beach in St. Augustine.
Federal funding cuts could disrupt UNF coastal research, biology experts warn
Business professionals planning a digital smart city model with futuristic technology and holographic displays in an office setting (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities
Courtesy of UNF Athletics
Strength in numbers: UNF Athletics seeks younger fundraising demographic with new program
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Here's what's open at UNF during Spring Break
The library viewed from the outside
Police Beat: Man arrested outside library, credit card fraud, professor’s phone stolen
FILE - Light shines from a total lunar eclipse over Santa Monica Beach in Santa Monica, Calif., Wednesday, May 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Watch the moon turn red during a total lunar eclipse in March
More in Student Government
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal, Vevvy Summerall unofficial winners of SG presidential election
Horatio Gilman (left) and Will Raffier (right). Photo courtesy of the SAM Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: SAM Party’s Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier
Amelia Dyal (left) and Vevvy Summerall (right). Photo courtesy of the Talon Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall
Anthony Balsamo (left) and Tommy Mazzella (right). Courtesy of the Soar Party.
CANDIDATE PROFILE: Soar Party’s Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella
UNF Presidential Election graphic.
How to vote in this week’s SG elections
Presidential Debate graphic featuring Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall (Talon Party), Anthony Balsamo and Tommy Mazzella (Soar Party), and Horatio Gilman and Will Raffier (SAM Party).
SG presidential debate provides a first look at candidates' initiatives
About the Contributor
Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.