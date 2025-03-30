SG Senate validates election results, approves new Food for Fines bill

The University of North Florida Student Government Senate validated the spring 2025 election results at Friday’s Senate meeting and approved a new piece of legislation.

The joint resolution will allow students to pay for parking fines by donating requested items to Lend-A-Wing, UNF’s on-campus food pantry, through a Food for Fines program.

According to the UNF SG Constitution, joint resolutions are different from bills because they only state the will of the Student Government. Senate President Audrey McGrath said the joint resolution shows SG’s endorsement of the Food for Fines program.

“All of the specifics [of the program] will be decided at a later point. This is more so showing that Student Government urges and endorses the program in general,” McGrath said.

McGrath presented the resolution to the SG Senate, which passed with unanimous approval. During the resolution’s presentation, McGrath said Lend-A-Wing and the Department of Parking and Transportation Services will make the program’s regulations.

McGrath described the bill as a pilot program. She said the program’s implementation could begin as early as the fall semester. Other Florida universities, like the University of Florida and the University of Central Florida, have similar programs.

Spring 2025 Election Validation

Supervisor of Elections Kiley Moale presented the spring 2025 election results validation bill to the SG Senate.

Talon Party’s Amelia Dyal and Vevvy Summerall won student body president and vice president. A total of 2,178 students voted in the election, and Dyal and Summerall received 878 votes.

For a full list of newly-validated senators, click here.

The validation bill passed in a roll call vote of 10 yeses, four abstains and zero nos.

Dyal, Summerall and all newly elected senators will be sworn in at the next SG Senate meeting on April 11.

What’s Next?

There will be a Judicial meeting at 9:30 a.m. this Tuesday, April 1. The meeting will be held in the Judicial Courtroom, Building 58E, Room 3314.

The next SG committee meetings are set to take place this Friday, April 4. All committee meetings are held in the Senate Chambers, Building 58E, Room 3200.

Rules and Oversight Committee: April 4, 10 a.m.

Budget and Allocations Committee: April 4, noon

University and Student Affairs Committee: April 4, 2 p.m.

