UNF receives letter outlining first of Florida’s DOGE information requests

The University of North Florida received another letter from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis detailing its first Department of Government Efficiency information request.

The letter was sent to UNF on April 4, two days after the university released the first letter it received from the governor. This is the second letter sent to UNF regarding the Florida DOGE plan to evaluate “unnecessary programs, courses, staff and any other inefficiencies” at each public Florida university. UNF sent out a university-wide email linking to a shared folder that, according to the email, will contain all information requests the university receives from Florida DOGE going forward.

According to the letter, the first of the DOGE information requests and the dates UNF has to fulfill them by are as follows:

By April 18, 2025

1. By year, for the last six years, for every grant awarded to UNF, the following:

a. Grant application (including title and date of application).

b. Notice of award.

c. Grant agreement.

2. By year, for the last six years, all research published by staff at the institution, as follows:

a. Papers and drafts made available to the public or in online academic repositories for drafts, preprints, or similar materials.

b. If not contained therein, author’s name, title, and position at the institution.

3. For the last six years, all filled and vacant positions held by any employee with a non-instructional role, including:

a. The position title.

b. The position number.

c. The position classification.

d. The position salary.

e. The position description.

4. UNF policy regarding allocation of grants for purposes of indirect cost recovery, including procedures for calculation.

By April 30, 2025

5. For each grant provided in response to #1, above:

a. Description of grant and purpose (100 words or less, if not contained in the response to #1).

b. Position numbers and names of staff assigned to administer the grant, excluding students.

6. For each item of research provided in response to #2, above:

a. Length of research associated with the publication.

b. Any funding associated with the research, including funding source

c. Abstract of the research.

d. Any associated articles and publications about the research made by the researcher or the institution.

7. For each position provided in response to #3:

a. The position funding source. If the position is funded from multiple sources, provide the percentage of pay covered by each source.

b. If the position is on a tenure-track.

c. If the position is in-person, remote, or hybrid.

d. If multiple individuals fill the same position, provide the associated details and justification.

8. For any person who occupies both an instructional role and a non-instructional role, provide:

a. Each position the person holds.

b. The FTE allocation assigned to each position.

Spinnaker asked a university spokesperson how UNF plans to fulfill these requests by their required due dates and has yet to receive a response.

The first letter from the governor required UNF to submit the name and information for its preferred contact to EOG DOGE by April 2. A spokesperson confirmed on April 3 that this will be Lorraine Beach, the senior advisor to UNF President Moez Limayem.

According to the letter, the preferred contact will be the sole individual with authority to submit documentation for this evaluation and will be the contact for all further communication.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

