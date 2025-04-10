UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

UNF receives letter outlining first of Florida’s DOGE information requests

Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-ChiefApril 10, 2025
AP
FILE – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, center right, is applauded by, from left, House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Wyman Duggan, House Speaker Rep. Daniel Perez, and Senate President Ben Albritton, as he gives his State of the State address to a joint session on the opening day of the 2025 legislative session, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at the state capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

The University of North Florida received another letter from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis detailing its first Department of Government Efficiency information request. 

The letter was sent to UNF on April 4, two days after the university released the first letter it received from the governor. This is the second letter sent to UNF regarding the Florida DOGE plan to evaluate “unnecessary programs, courses, staff and any other inefficiencies” at each public Florida university. UNF sent out a university-wide email linking to a shared folder that, according to the email, will contain all information requests the university receives from Florida DOGE going forward. 

According to the letter, the first of the DOGE information requests and the dates UNF has to fulfill them by are as follows: 

By April 18, 2025

1. By year, for the last six years, for every grant awarded to UNF, the following:

a. Grant application (including title and date of application).
 b. Notice of award.
 c. Grant agreement.

2. By year, for the last six years, all research published by staff at the institution, as follows:

a. Papers and drafts made available to the public or in online academic repositories for drafts, preprints, or similar materials.
 b. If not contained therein, author’s name, title, and position at the institution.

3. For the last six years, all filled and vacant positions held by any employee with a non-instructional role, including:

a. The position title.
 b. The position number.
 c. The position classification.
 d. The position salary.
 e. The position description.

4. UNF policy regarding allocation of grants for purposes of indirect cost recovery, including procedures for calculation.

By April 30, 2025

5. For each grant provided in response to #1, above:

a. Description of grant and purpose (100 words or less, if not contained in the response to #1).
 b. Position numbers and names of staff assigned to administer the grant, excluding students.

6. For each item of research provided in response to #2, above:

a. Length of research associated with the publication.
 b. Any funding associated with the research, including funding source
 c. Abstract of the research.
 d. Any associated articles and publications about the research made by the researcher or the institution.

7. For each position provided in response to #3:

a. The position funding source. If the position is funded from multiple sources, provide the percentage of pay covered by each source.
 b. If the position is on a tenure-track.
 c. If the position is in-person, remote, or hybrid.
 d. If multiple individuals fill the same position, provide the associated details and justification.

8. For any person who occupies both an instructional role and a non-instructional role, provide:

a. Each position the person holds.
 b. The FTE allocation assigned to each position.

Spinnaker asked a university spokesperson how UNF plans to fulfill these requests by their required due dates and has yet to receive a response. 

The first letter from the governor required UNF to submit the name and information for its preferred contact to EOG DOGE by April 2. A spokesperson confirmed on April 3 that this will be Lorraine Beach, the senior advisor to UNF President Moez Limayem.

According to the letter, the preferred contact will be the sole individual with authority to submit documentation for this evaluation and will be the contact for all further communication.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spinnaker as we continue to bring you updates.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Joey Pallmann and guest speaker UNF President Moez Limayem with UNF Hicks Honors College liaisons and facilitators. (Luca Fiannaca/submitted by Joey Pallmann)
The Hicks Honors College: How a first-year UNF student found his community
UNF Baseball captured its second win over a Power Four opponent this season by defeating the UCF Knights 6-5.
UNF Baseball knocks off UCF Knights in midweek thriller
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.
Campus petition circulator arrested after stealing money from UNF student’s car
Group of six diverse young adults in a casual meeting; two are shaking hands across a table while others observe and smile. Sticky notes are arranged on a corkboard in the background.
UNF career experts give their tips for landing a job in a shifting market
Softball stays unbeaten in ASUN play with season sweep of Stetson
Softball stays unbeaten in ASUN play with season sweep of Stetson
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
UNF Baseball fails to finish off West Georgia at home
More in News
Tom and Betty Petway Hall. Photo by Colin McCann
Police arrest suspect in connection to Petway Hall office burglary
A wide-angle view of the inside of the student government Senate chambers showing blue carpet, multiple rolling chairs at long desks with brown walls.
SG committees confirm new associate justice, travel requests, introduce Earth Day joint resolution
Student's dance together at last year's international dinner dance. Last year's theme was "Mexican Noche." (Courtesy of International Ospreys)
International Center to host 32nd annual dinner dance
The protestors chanted and carried cardboard signs. Some protestors were students and others were members of the greater Jacksonville community.
Here’s how UNF was able to shut down a protest last week
Tom and Betty Petway Hall Photo courtesy of UNF Digital Commons
Police investigating burglary of Petway Hall office
FILE - Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a meeting with the state cabinet, at the Florida capitol in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
UNF receives letter from governor notifying of Florida DOGE plans
More in University
Business professionals planning a digital smart city model with futuristic technology and holographic displays in an office setting (Courtesy of UNF)
UNF first in nation to join global AI consortium to revolutionize smart cities
The Osprey Cafe, often called the dining hall, is situated on the southern part of UNF’s campus, close to the dorms. (Photo courtesy of the UNF dining website)
Here's what's open at UNF during Spring Break
UNF One-Stop's new location at Building 10 on UNF Campus.
One-Stop's new location, new virtual queue system
University of North Florida sign
UNF buildings without heat on Monday
A computer-generated image of the new Honors dorms at UNF on Osprey Ridge Road. (Courtesy of UNF)
New Honors dorm floorplans, features released, room rates still unannounced
The Clubhouse (glass doors on right) and Osprey Cove (brick building on the left). (Photo courtesy of UNF)
UNF housing contracts: all the info you’ll need before making the commitment
About the Contributor
Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, Editor-in-Chief
Madelyn Schneider is Spinnaker’s current editor-in-chief. She is a junior majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn began her work for Spinnaker as its news editor in the spring of 2024 and was promoted to editor-in-chief over the summer of 2024. In her free time, Madelyn enjoys writing, reading and camping out at all the local coffee shops.