UNF police sign agreement with ICE to enforce immigration laws on campus

Mindy McLarty, Managing EditorApril 17, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The UNF sign at the entrance to campus.

The University of North Florida Police Department has signed a pending agreement with ICE that would allow qualified officers to perform certain functions of an immigration officer, according to a memorandum of agreement (MOA) between the UNFPD and ICE.

The agreement states that ICE can train certain UNF police officers in immigration enforcement to work on ICE’s behalf. Before UNF police officers are given any acting authority, they must complete mandatory training provided by ICE instructors and pass examinations equivalent to those given to ICE officers, according to the MOA.

The MOA being pursued by UNF is a part of the national 287(g) program, which allows designated officers in state and local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration laws. 

Under the MOA’s task force model, which gives participating officers the authority to “interrogate any alien or person believed to be an alien” about their right to remain in the country, as well as the power to make arrests without a warrant in some cases.

UNF Police Chief Frank Mackesy signed the agreement on March 5, 2025, the MOA states. 

UNFPD signed the MOA with ICE as directed by Governor Ron DeSantis to all state law enforcement agencies, according to UNF Assistant Director of Media Relations Amanda Ennis. The agreement has not gone into effect because it ICE has not signed and returned the agreement to UNF.

The UNF faculty union (UFF-UNF) released a preliminary statement about the agreement between UNF and ICE.

In the statement provided by Mark Halley and Tobias Huning, UFF-UNF president and vice president, they urged UNF to take “courageous action.”

Message from UFF-UNFUNF Signs Agreement with ICE Dear Faculty Colleagues, We recently learned that the University has signed an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that empowers campus police to carry out immigration enforcement. As we understand it, the University signed the agreement first and is now awaiting ICE's signature. We are closely monitoring the situation and expect to have further guidance soon. In the meantime, we would like to share these resources: * The Harvard Graduate Students Union (HGSU-UAW Local 5118) International Students Working Group and organizers have compiled this guidance. * Community members are encouraged to call or text the RAISE free hotline at 888-600-5762 to request information, legal referrals, or to report abusive enforcement actions. * Americans for Immigrant Justice * Immigrant Legal Resource Center * These cards from the IRC that detail your rights in various languages. We have been heartened to see bold leadership in higher education this week and are hopeful that other leaders will be inspired to take similar courageous action. As Harvard University President Alan Garber declared, "The University will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights." In solidarity, Mark Halley & Tobias Huning UFF-UNF President & Vice President
A statement from UFF-UNF, posted on their Instagram on April 16.

Universities that have signed agreements with ICE

UNF is one of 10 Florida public universities to sign an agreement with ICE. The following universities have signed agreements with ICE, Inside Higher Ed reports.

  • The University of North Florida
  • Florida A&M University
  • Florida Atlantic University
  • Florida Gulf Coast University
  • Florida International University
  • New College of Florida
  • The University of Central Florida
  • The University of Florida
  • The University of South Florida
  • The University of West Florida

Florida State University is in the process of signing the agreement, and Florida Polytechnic University is considering signing an agreement with ICE, according to Inside Higher Ed.

UNF’s agreement comes two months after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an additional MOA between Florida Law Enforcement and ICE. The memo allows the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Florida State Guard “to be trained and approved by ICE to perform immigration enforcement duties,” at the discretion of Gov. DeSantis.

According to a list of agencies participating in the 287(g) program, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office already has a signed MOA with ICE. The agreement was signed on Feb. 26, 2025. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Mindy McLarty
Mindy McLarty, Managing Editor
Mindy McLarty studies English at the University of North Florida and serves as Spinnaker’s managing editor. Mindy started working with Spinnaker as its government reporter in the fall of 2024. With a love for reading and the tendency to over-obsess, she hopes to work in book publishing and editing someday. When she’s not working, you can find her at a concert or the nearest bookstore.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.