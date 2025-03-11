UNF SG hosted second-annual drunk driving simulator for UNF safety week

As a part of the University of North Florida Student Government’s safety week, a drunk driving simulator was offered for students to participate in Tuesday morning at the Student Union Plaza.

The simulator featured a course laid out in the plaza using cones and tape. Students were told to put on drunk simulation goggles and to get on a mini pedaling car to complete the course. Karen Livingston, a traffic officer, assisted students in driving and navigation and explained the importance of safe driving.

Livingston said that people are only “focusing on one thing at a time” when they’re under the influence.

For instance, if a person is driving under the influence, they may only be focusing on their speed, but they are not focused on staying in between the lines, or vice versa. Therefore, someone driving under the influence might not notice another car in the road or a person crossing the street. This is why Livingston says, “Don’t drink and drive.”

The simulation offered three different pairs of goggles at a low, medium, or high blood alcohol content level. The higher the blood alcohol content level, the more disorienting the goggles’ field of view.

Although the goggles made it hard for students to pedal the mini car or walk in a straight line, Livingston said the simulation isn’t all too accurate to what drunk driving feels like. The pedal cart is not proportioned like a car nor does it have a similar build or height from the road.

Livingston said she would give the simulation a 12% accuracy rate.

Riley Skinner, a sophomore in biology said she “wouldn’t necessarily think” it would be similar to drunk driving although she has never actually done so herself.

Skinner said the pedal cart requires you to pedal and steer at the same time, which is not like driving a car. Despite the lack of true comparison, she said the event was fun and interesting.

Haley Ginsberg, the UNF SG Student Advocate agreed with Skinner and Livingston. Although she’s never driven drunk herself, she thinks the simulation wouldn’t be accurate to the real thing.

However, Ginsberg did say, “You are decently impaired when you have those little goggles on.”

Ginsberg said her goal for the event is to “draw attention to safe practices and hazards away from drunk driving.” She said the university’s police department offers the simulation course for other events as well for those interested.

Overall, students were given the opportunity to get a 12% glimpse of the scary reality of drunk driving.

