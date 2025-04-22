President Limayem makes statement on ICE agreement, says police duties remain unchanged

The University of North Florida made its first statement regarding the pending agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in a university-wide email sent Tuesday afternoon from UNF President Moez Limayem.

The UNF Police Department signed a memorandum of agreement with ICE on March 5 as part of a statewide directive from Gov. Ron DeSantis. The MOA, under the federal 287(g) program, would allow select campus police officers to be trained and authorized to perform certain immigration enforcement duties. In his email, Limayem made clear the agreement remains unsigned by ICE and is not in effect.

“No UPD officer has received or is scheduled for ICE-related training,” Limayem wrote in the email. He emphasized that UPD lacks statutory authority to serve or act on ICE warrants and continues to operate as usual.

Limayem also addressed rumors of ICE activity on campus and stated that no activity has been reported. He also confirmed that the federal government has not terminated the SEVIS records of any currently enrolled international student at UNF.

UNF said it continues to offer immigration-related guidance and support to students and encouraged those with questions to contact the UNF International Center.

Also today, the United Faculty of Florida released a statement condemning ICE agreements within Florida’s State University System, calling them a “profound betrayal” of higher education values.

