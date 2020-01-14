OneJax named lead partner and facilitator of anti-hate-group task force

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Last semester, UNF had multiple incidents involving neo-Nazi posters and other propoganda found on campus. After an instance of vandalism involving swastika imagery, President David Syzmanski announced the formation of a “UNF Campus Community Task Force” headed by Provost Simon Rhodes.

Provost Simon Rhodes identified OneJax, an interfaith organization, as the lead partner and facilitator of the Task Force.

“OneJax has years of professional experience facilitating discussions and workshops on challenging topics facing the Jacksonville community,” Rhodes said. “We believe the OneJax team is uniquely qualified to help us lead these important conversations.”

Additionally, the Provost’s office has invited many representatives for the Task Force including a variety of student organizations, faculty, and administrators. While there is no set date for the Task Force kickoff meeting, the University is aiming sometime towards late January/early February.

Spinnaker will to keep the Osprey Community up to date on this Task Force.

