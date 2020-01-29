The Grammys: Wrap up

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

This past Sunday, the 62nd annual Grammy awards took place, and with that came many amazing performances such as Aerosmith, Tylor the Creator, Billie Eilish and BTS.

On top of the amazing performances, there were many awards that went to many deserving artists.

Eilish managed to take home the most Grammy wins, at five awards, for Record of the year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, New Artist and Pop Vocal Album. On her fifth win, she was seen mouthing “please dont be me” when they called out her name for Album of the Year with “Bad Guy.”

“Can I just say I think Ariana Grande deserves this?” Eilish said after leaving the stage after receiving her award for album of the year.

Eilish and her team for the album, Rob Kinelski, Finneas O’Connell and John Greenham, managed to take home the most awards, but there were still many notable awards to go out.

Some of these other amazing artists that received awards include Tylor, the Creator’s “Igor” for Best Rap Album, Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” for Pop Duo/Group Performance and Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” for Pop Solo Performance.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].