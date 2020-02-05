Genocide Awareness Project group to hold anti-abortion display on campus next week

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Every year an anti-abortion group by the name of “Created Equal” gathers around campus to display graphic images of unborn, aborted fetuses and to talk about abortion. This year a new group is coming to campus.

According to an Osprey Update email, Genocide Awareness Project will be visiting campus and displaying graphic images outside of the Student Union from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 11.

The university advises those who want to avoid the demonstration to take alternative routes.

“The freedoms of speech and assembly are basic and essential rights that the university strives to protect,” said the university in the update.

