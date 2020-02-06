Severe Weather Alert: UNF Cancelling All Classes and Activities
February 6, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The University has issued an Osprey Alert cancelling all classes and activities after 4:30 p.m.
All faculty and administrative offices will also be closed. Residential housing and the Osprey Cafe will remain open, and shuttles will remain running on a normal schedule. Classes and activities will resume tomorrow.
In anticipation of severe weather, Clay, Duval, and St. Johns county have also cancelled after-school activities as well.
—
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.