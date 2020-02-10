Love bites at the Osprey Cafe this Friday

Alex Bowman, Police Reporter
February 10, 2020

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






If you don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day, the Osprey Café is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Valentine’s Day Lunch. There will be candy and treats for sale at a discounted price as well as free DIY Valentine’s cards.

UNF Dining Valentine’s Day graphic from their Facebook Event page for Friday, February 14th Valentine’s Day Lunch.

Check out the event listing on Facebook here.

The lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].