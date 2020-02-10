Love bites at the Osprey Cafe this Friday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you don’t have plans for Valentine’s Day, the Osprey Café is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Valentine’s Day Lunch. There will be candy and treats for sale at a discounted price as well as free DIY Valentine’s cards.

Check out the event listing on Facebook here.

The lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

