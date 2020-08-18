Mysterious black shuttles are just temporary

Returning students may have noticed that the Osprey Connector, the university’s shuttle transportation system used throughout campus, looks different this Fall semester. The university is currently using three black buses to transport its students, faculty, and visitors around campus.

UNF parking services has ordered new shuttles and will be using the temporary buses until the new models arrive. The new shuttles will all be of the same model, offer the same current features, and will all have similar branding.

___