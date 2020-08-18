Family of Ryan See sets up scholarship fund in his honor

The family of Ryan See is choosing to honor his memory in a way that not only commemorates him, but also strives to help others with the same aspirations.

The Ryan Patrick See Memorial Fund has been set up through UNF by Ryan’s family and aims to help students who have goals similar to Ryan. Specifically, the fund is for Master’s students pursuing degrees in political science or public administration and policy. While Ryan was an undergrad, he did take Master’s level classes, according to his family.

Another goal is to send a student on a trip to Washington, D.C., which is a trip that students in the Public Service Leadership Program have a chance to go on. Ryan himself was able to go on this trip.

According to his family, this trip changed Ryan and made him realize his dream of becoming a politician in Washington. With this scholarship, Ryan’s family would like to help someone else who otherwise couldn’t afford to go realize their dream, too.

“Anyone who met Ryan immediately connected with him. His warmth, quick smile, and enthusiasm for changing the world was infectious,” said Ambassador Nancy Soderberg, director of the Public Service Leadership Program. “During our trip to DC for the Real World Policy class, he was a true leader – and just plain fun.”

“He really would love for others to go one this same trip,” said Kathi McMullan, Ryan’s aunt. “This is a way to help his legacy to live on.”

Those who knew Ryan remember him as a “gentle giant” who was passionate about life. According to both his family and his fellow Student Government members, Ryan always had a smile on his face.





“Everybody loved him,” said Patricia, his mother. “He was always doing kind things for other people. He was remarkable.”

Besides donating to his memorial fund, his family urges those who want to honor Ryan to vote, as the upcoming election was extremely important to Ryan.

“No matter who they’d vote for, it was really important to Ryan that people educate themselves about what the government does, and he’d want people to step up and vote,” said his mother.

To donate to the fund, you can visit his memorial fund page here. Ryan’s family also has a public Google Drive for anyone who knew Ryan to upload pictures they have with him.