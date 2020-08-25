The Jags are back! How students can buy 2020 season tickets through SG

The Jacksonville Jaguars are preparing, Gardner Minshew is slinging and Yannick Ngakoue is somehow still on the team. For the 2020 season there will be spectators in the seats at the bank, and the time has come for UNF students to buy season tickets through UNF Student Government.

UNF Student Government announced the prices and qualifications to purchase student season tickets and while there will be reduced seating at the games, it doesn’t mean you won’t be able to give the opposing team a little (or a lot) of heckling.

After rescheduling their two London games this season to true home games, there will be eight games played in Jacksonville this year. There will also be no preseason games as training camps around the league continue to get ready for the upcoming season. The season will start at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 13.

Here’s what you need to know about buying season tickets

Upper 400 level seating eight game price: $200

Lower 200 level seating eight game price: $280

The Jaguars will operate at approximately 25 percent capacity in its stands and unaffiliated parties will be spaced to allow for six feet of social distancing.

If you attend a Jaguars game in 2020, you will be required to wear a mask during the game and around the stadium. The team is also transferring to cashless payments, so make sure you leave all those 100 dollar bills at home.

The survey which is located at will need to be completed in order to advance in purchasing season tickets. This “Student Season Ticket Survey” does not guarantee you a season ticket. After you complete the survey, a Jaguars representative will call the phone number you provided in the survey to choose your seats, process a payment method and guide you through how to download digital tickets for the games.

Here is the link for the survey.

Lastly, if you would like to sit with a friend, have one member of the party grab two tickets so you can sit together. If you buy individual tickets, you will not be able to sit together due to the restrictions regarding COVID-19. Once you have your ticket and are ready to go to the games, you will receive a Jaguars branded mask, but you don’t necessarily have to wear the branded one to the games.

If you have any questions, please feel free to go to https://www.jaguars.com/stadium/ and you will hopefully be able to find what you’re looking for.

Let’s fill the seats responsibly this season and cheer for the boys in black, gold and teal once again!

