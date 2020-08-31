Jaguars cut ties with former stars and look towards the future for answers

Leonard Fournette is no longer a Jacksonville Jaguar after the team waived his contract early this morning in a shocking move to start the week.

This is the second major move made by the Jaguars in just two days after trading their star edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Minnesota Vikings less than 24 hours ago. The Fournette move is more interesting as the team was not able to trade him.

As to why the team cut him instead of trading him, head coach Doug Marrone told reporters that the team was not able to get any value for the young running back and the team had “exhausted all trade opportunities.”

#Jaguars HC Doug Marrone says there was no value out there for Fournette, “Fifth, sixth, we couldn’t get anything” — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 31, 2020

If Fournette clears waivers, he will become a free agent but the team that he signs with will owe him $4.17 million in salary this season.

In the Ngakoue deal, Minnesota is sending a 2021 second round draft pick and also a conditional 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ngakoue agreed to take a $5.8 million pay cut in order to complete the trade.

With young quarterback Gardner Minshew at the helm and only 12 players remaining from Jacksonville’s 2017 AFC Championship team, the Jaguars look towards the future for success as young players will have the opportunity to shine and make their names heard in the 2020 season.

The Jaguars were ranked dead-last in the NFL.com’s power rankings and those were put out before Ngakoue and Fournette were moved.

___