Free walk-in testing available for UNF students

Starting today, there will be free walk-in COVID-19 testing available for UNF students.

Testing is held in Osprey Landing Building W, in room 100 from Mondays-Thursdays from 9a.m.- 2p.m.

Students are encouraged to bring a signed consent form.

