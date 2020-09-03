UNF hosts Zoom meeting on feminism

UNF will be hosting an Zoom meeting where students can discuss the history of feminism.

The meeting is set for September 4 at 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. Participants will be discussing the contributions of public figures such as Ruth Bader-Ginsburg and how feminism can change the future. The invitation is open to all students via Zoom.

The event is free to attend, and the Zoom’s access code can be found here.

