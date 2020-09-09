25 percent refund on complete withdrawal deadline this Friday

The last day to withdraw from UNF this semester for any refund will be this Friday, Sept. 11.

If you choose to withdraw from all of your classes before Friday, you will receive a 25 percent refund from the university.

UNF.edu provides the exact guidelines on their website saying:

“After the close of the add/drop period through the 25 percent refund deadline, students who completely withdraw from all courses for the semester and have paid tuition in full will receive a 25 percent refund (less repeat assessment, excess hour assessment, and capital and improvement fees). This refund is dependent upon meeting the deadline date indicated in the Academic Calendar as the last day to receive a 25 percent refund, approximately 4 weeks into the term. The 25 percent refund applies only to fall, spring, and cross-term summer classes – summer A, B, 8-week, and 10-week classes are not eligible for a 25 percent refund.”

Make sure you make the right decision as this deadline is approaching very soon.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].