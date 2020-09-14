Wait, the Jaguars are 1-0?

Featured Image: AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton

As fans across the league checked their phones last night, they may have been very surprised to see the Jaguars as a week one winner in the NFL. It was not a typo either, as the Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 27-20 in a game where they were not expected to even come close to winning.

As many fresh faces and unfamiliar numbers highlighted the Jaguars squad, it seemed as though drafted and undrafted rookies came to play. With a stellar performance from “America’s quarterback” Gardner Minshew, the Jags finally played consistent and surprisingly good football.

Minshew mania was lighting it up as he went 19-20 with 173 passing yards and three touchdowns. DJ Chark Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr. and Keelan Cole Sr. all recorded receiving touchdowns as Minshew kept the Colts defense on their toes in the air and on the ground.

The Jags run game was highlighted by undrafted rookie James Robinson, who made big plays and put together an unforgettable performance. Robinson was the first undrafted running back to start a week one NFL game in 30 years and with Leonard Fournette being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just days ago, Robinson was the only Jags running back to see on-field action.

Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is back to midseason form as he put together another rollercoaster of a performance with 363 passing yards, but struggled with interceptions as Jacksonville’s defense found their groove. Rivers ended up with two interceptions while Minshew managed to throw none.

One of Rivers interceptions was a 2nd quarter pick by Jaguars rookie cornerback CJ Henderson who showed why he deserved to be picked 9th overall in the 2020 NFL draft. Andrew Wingard made an important interception late in the fourth quarter that led to a field goal to extend the Jaguars lead and to force Indianapolis to post a game-tying drive. The drive was unsuccessful.

While the Colts punter may have not entered the game and the Colts offense amassed 445 total yards to the Jaguars 241 total yards, Jacksonville did a good job of limiting their mistakes and playing well as a team. Josh Lambo connected on several important long field goals and continued his streak of having never missed a field goal at TIAA Bank as a member of the Jaguars.

As for the Colts team, Philip Rivers will need to find his groove next week against a Minnesota Vikings squad that is looking for revenge after losing to the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand, the Jaguars will face off in a fierce division rivalry against Yulee-native Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

The Jaguars have something to prove this season and yesterday’s win against the Colts showed there is still life in a team that many thought to be the worst in the NFL. The Jaguars improve to 1-0 as the Colts drop to 0-1.

