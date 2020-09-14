UNF Physics Department hosting annual photo competition

An honorable mention from last year's competition. (Photo by John Watson)

UNF’s Department of Physics is accepting entries for its annual Physics Photo Contest.

Photos entered must be original and have to demonstrate, involve or encompass a concept of physics. All students in the greater Jacksonville area including K-12 are allowed to enter.

Submissions must be emailed to [email protected]unf.edu by Oct. 23. Along with the photo, students must submit a title and a small description of the image as well as the student’s name, school/institution, and corresponding address or email.

After the submission deadline, UNF Physics faculty will select the top 10 photos. Those 10 will be posted to the department’s Facebook page where anyone can vote by liking or reacting to their favorite image. Fan voting will run from Nov. 2 until Nov. 13. The photo with the most reactions wins.

The first place winner will receive a $50 Amazon gift card while second and third will receive $25 and $10 gift cards, respectively.

For more information on the contest, visit its web page.

