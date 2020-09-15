Woman on the street: Should the COVID-19 vaccine be mandatory for schools?

Featured image courtesy of CDC via Unsplash

Since the first day of school, students have been impacted by COVID-19 and health workers worldwide have been racing for a vaccine.

According to WedMD, several COVID-19 vaccine candidates are in the final stage of clinical trials, and the CDC has asked four states to create plans for a vaccine distribution that can be used across the country.

Even though public health officials are working on a vaccine, the U.S. isn’t going to mandate any of the COVID-19 vaccines. “I don’t think you’ll ever see a mandating of vaccines, particularly for the general public,” said Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, during a live town hall. If Anthony Fauci doesn’t think the COVID-19 vaccine will be mandated, why would citizens think that the Universities would do the same globally.

Spinnaker asked students whether or not they think the vaccine should be manditory. There are several students on and off campus that believe they should be vaccinated and others that believe they should not – that everyone should have the choice.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].