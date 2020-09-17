Time to suit up! JCPenney offers sale on dress attire

JCPenney is offering up to an extra 30% off on career dress for UNF students, faculty, staff and alumni at their annual Suit-Up event.

The event takes place September 18, 2020 through September 20, 2020.

Discounts will be available for use at the Avenues location at 10308 Southside Blvd, during store hours. The discounts can also be used online. The career dress options range from suits, dresses, sport coats, dress pants, scrubs, shoes, and accessories.

To receive an extra 30% discount at the event, text UNF to 67292. These discounts will not be available for use until September 18.

To access the online portal for shopping during the event click, here.

In store hours at the JCPenney Avenues location (10308 Southside Blvd):

Monday-Saturday: 11AM-7PM

Sunday: 12PM-6PM

