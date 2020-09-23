Jaguars place Josh Lambo on injured reserve with hip injury; will miss game against Dolphins and more

The Jaguars will have to play without their star kicker after Josh Lambo has been placed on the injured reserve with a hip injury. Lambo is expected to be out 3-5 weeks.

The team called up rookie Brandon Wright from the practice squad to take Lambo’s place. Wright will make his NFL debut Thursday night against Miami.

The undrafted rookie out of Georgia State made 12 of 18 field-goal attempts during his final collegiate season in 2019.

Jacksonville also will be without center Brandon Linder due to a knee injury and could be without receiver DJ Chark (chest/back). Chark is listed as questionable.

The Jaguars will play the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night in Jacksonville.

__

