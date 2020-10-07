Graduation application deadline for Fall 2020 hits Oct. 9

The deadline to apply for Fall 2020 graduation is coming up this Friday, Oct. 9. All students seeking to graduate during this semester must submit the proper application. The University also highly recommends meeting with your advisor to have a graduation check.

If you apply after the deadline, see your academic advisor to complete a paper Graduation Application. If you don’t apply for graduation on time, it may result in you receiving a “reduced number of commencement tickets, affect your ability to graduate that term, and can result in a delay in receiving your diploma,” according to UNF.

There are many steps for graduation, and they can all be found here. If you’re planning to graduate this fall, it is imperative that you complete the necessary steps before the deadline.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].