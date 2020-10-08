$4.4 Million grant given to UNF College of Education to prepare future PK-2 Educators

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida’s College of Education receives a multimillion-dollar grant from the U.S. Department of Education to train teachers for the future of learning, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The $4.4 million grant is a part of an educator development plan called Project InTERSECT to coach pre-K through second-grade teachers.

The training will include incorporating STEM and arithmetic into their curriculums.

“This project will create a pipeline of classroom teachers prepared to enhance the integration of STEM and computational thinking within their classrooms,” said Dr. Diane Yendol-Hoppey, dean of UNF’s COEHS. “This educator training will provide our youngest children the opportunity to explore interesting and relevant STEM ideas in a project-based, hands-on way.”

The grant deepens the relationship of UNF with Duval County Public Schools (DCPS), Northeast Florida Regional STEM2Hub, and 5C Academy to provide “evidence-based professional enhancement which includes activities leading to advanced credentials.”

COEHS believes that further knowledge in computational thinking and STEM is the future for educators to better encourage their students, especially at a young age.

Project InTERSECT will cultivate teachers with a better understanding to merge together informative tools, preparation, and practice.

The first group of students will begin their online schooling Summer of 2021.

