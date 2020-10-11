UNF Flats endures two new burglaries on Saturday

The UNF Police Department was dispatched to the The Flats Residence community regarding two new burglaries. This comes just about five weeks after another set of similar burglaries at The Flats.

The burglaries occured on Saturday, Oct. 10. In the first burglary, police say the unknown suspect entered the apartment in the early morning hours while the residents of the apartment were asleep. The suspect stole personal belongings and took a pair of car keys to search the resident’s vehicle. Nothing was taken from the car, and there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment or car, according to the police.

The second burglary occurred while the police were investigating the first one. Police say the suspect entered a resident’s apartment and stole personal belongings. There were also no signs of forced entry.

In both of these instances, it is believed that the suspect entered through unlocked doors.

The UNF Police Department advises everyone to lock their doors at night and when leaving their residences.

Additional safety tips can be found on the UPD’s website, here.

Crimes can also be reported confidentially through the UPD’s Silent Witness Program, here.

If you believe a crime has been committed, call 911 or (904) 620-2800 immediately.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].