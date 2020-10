In this Oct. 1, 2020, photo, Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett, meets with Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., at the Capitol in Washington. Confirmation hearings begin Monday for President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. If confirmed, the 48-year-old appeals court judge would fill the seat of liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month. (Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP)

Monday marks the beginning of the Supreme Court nomination hearings for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s potential replacement on the Supreme Court.

The hearings, held by the Senate Judiciary Committee, are expected to take place over the next four days.

