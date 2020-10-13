UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF’s COVID task force coordinator responds to increase of cases

Zach Yearwood, Managing Editor
October 13, 2020

The person overseeing UNF’s COVID-19 response gave a statement Tuesday regarding the school’s substantial increase in cases.

Spinnaker reported Tuesday morning that UNF’s week-to-week total of coronavirus cases doubled last week. Upon reaching out to the university’s COVID-19 task force coordinator, Bob Greenlaw, he said the following:

“The University takes very seriously the protocols put in place to keep the Osprey community safe and healthy during the pandemic. The importance of the four key pillars of shared responsibility found on unf.edu/coronavirus have been repeatedly communicated to the campus community through all communication channels. Creating a safe and healthy environment is a shared responsibility that includes taking steps to protect your own health as well as the health and well-being of the entire Osprey community. Based on CDC guidelines, the campus community is required to follow the four key pillars of shared responsibility which include: practice social distancing, wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas at all times, practice proper personal hygiene, and monitor health on a daily basis.

While the University has been fortunate in its relatively low number of positive cases compared to other schools across the country, the recent increase in cases is a direct result of students not following the University’s safety guidelines.

Our Student Code of Conduct and the disruptive behavior regulations at UNF apply to behaviors on and off campus and the University will continue to take swift action against any individual(s) who are intentionally putting the campus community at risk.”

Spinnaker will keep you updated with responses from other school officials.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Zach Yearwood,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Review of Hulu

    Entertainment

    Review of Hulu’s ‘Monsterland’

  • Graduates displaying their customized caps.

    Events

    Graduation commencement to be held virtually for fall semester

  • iPhone 12 with wireless charger

    Features

    Apple announces new line of iPhones

  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘FIFA 21’

  • breaking news graphic

    General

    BREAKING: UNF sees 100% increase in student COVID-19 cases: Source? Sports, sorority…

  • Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in during a confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Barrett facing senators on health care, legal precedent

  • Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) walks off the field after failing to make a first down against the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

    Latest Stories

    Jaguars lose yet again, but what’s new?

  • Indigenous people embrace their culture by denouncing Columbus Day

    Features

    Indigenous people embrace their culture by denouncing Columbus Day

  • Donald Trump political ad. Courtesy of ispot.tv. Click here for the full ad.

    Latest Stories

    Why political ads use fear to engage voters

  • Tampa Bay Rays

    Latest Stories

    The Tampa Bay Rays are playing in the ALCS, but how did they beat the Yankees?

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF’s COVID task force coordinator responds to increase of cases