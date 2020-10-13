UNF’s COVID task force coordinator responds to increase of cases

The person overseeing UNF’s COVID-19 response gave a statement Tuesday regarding the school’s substantial increase in cases.

Spinnaker reported Tuesday morning that UNF’s week-to-week total of coronavirus cases doubled last week. Upon reaching out to the university’s COVID-19 task force coordinator, Bob Greenlaw, he said the following:

“The University takes very seriously the protocols put in place to keep the Osprey community safe and healthy during the pandemic. The importance of the four key pillars of shared responsibility found on unf.edu/coronavirus have been repeatedly communicated to the campus community through all communication channels. Creating a safe and healthy environment is a shared responsibility that includes taking steps to protect your own health as well as the health and well-being of the entire Osprey community. Based on CDC guidelines, the campus community is required to follow the four key pillars of shared responsibility which include: practice social distancing, wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor areas at all times, practice proper personal hygiene, and monitor health on a daily basis.

While the University has been fortunate in its relatively low number of positive cases compared to other schools across the country, the recent increase in cases is a direct result of students not following the University’s safety guidelines.

Our Student Code of Conduct and the disruptive behavior regulations at UNF apply to behaviors on and off campus and the University will continue to take swift action against any individual(s) who are intentionally putting the campus community at risk.”

Spinnaker will keep you updated with responses from other school officials.

__