Graduation commencement to be held virtually for fall semester

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
October 13, 2020

Upcoming graduates may be excited to hear that UNF is expected to hold the Fall 2020 commencement celebration virtually on Friday, Dec. 11, according to an Osprey email. 

Part of the commencement will include a website that will be launched on that same day. The website will honor fall graduates with special videos, messages from President Syzmanski, academic and student leadership, alumni, musical highlights, department recognitions, graduate listings and much more. 

UNF’s social media platforms will also be active throughout the day and week, recognizing the fall graduates. 

“More detailed graduation information will be provided directly to graduates, including instructions on ordering regalia for those interested,” the university email stated.

UNF’s plans line up with the State University System’s recent announcement that directs Florida universities to develop alternate plans for fall graduation.

You can visit unf.edu and UNF’s official Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts on Dec. 11 to honor the graduates. 

Let’s celebrate all the hard work our fellow Ospreys have done to reach this great achievement.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

