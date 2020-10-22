Five books to read this fall

Looking for some good reads to add to your reading list? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of books to curl up with this fall. Without further ado, here are five literary companions to keep you company during the coziest season of the year.

“Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change” by Maggie Smith

“Keep Moving” by Maggie Smith is an uplifting and timely read. Smith writes about the pain of transformation and new beginnings after experiencing loss. This is a great book for anyone going through difficult times. The book has been named one of the most-anticipated books of 2020 by the Washington Post and Marie Claire. Grab a copy on Amazon or listen along on Audible.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” is a contemplation of life and death. The story takes place in France during 1714. A young and desperate Addie LaRue makes a deal with the devil in exchange for the ability to live forever. For the next several centuries, she finds herself longing to leave a mark on the world. Grab a copy on Amazon or listen along on Audible.

“The Silence” by Don DeLilo

“The Silence” is a short yet compelling novel that is eerily set in the near future. The story takes place during 2022 in downtown Manhattan. A group of five people are gathered in an apartment during Super Bowl Sunday, in the midst of a catastrophic event when all digital connections are suddenly cut off. How will the world react when all of the world’s computers are shut down? Grab a copy on Amazon or listen along on Audible.

“Magic Lessons: The Prequel to Practical Magic” by Alice Hoffman

“Magic Lessons” is the perfect read for anyone who is a sucker for magic. It’s a tenderl tale about love and survival. The story takes readers back to the 1600s, where Maria Owens is abandoned as a baby. She’s taken in by Hanna Owens, who then teaches her about becoming a practitioner of the “Unnamed Arts” aka witchcraft. Follow along Maria’s story as she delves further into love and magic. Grab a copy on Amazon or listen along on Audible.

“Leave The World Behind” by Rumaan Alam

“Leave The World Behind” is one of the most anticipated books of the fall. The novel follows two families stranded together in Long Island during a power outage. The blackout sweeps New York as the families begin to panic and realize that they no longer have ways of communicating with the outside world. Grab a copy on Amazon or listen along on Audible.

