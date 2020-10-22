Unofficial SG election results announced

The unofficial Student Government election results were released by the Office of Elections last night, and the preliminary results show that the Ignite Party have won the majority of the seats.

By coordinating the results, featured below, with the party affiliation of each of the candidates — the resulting deduction is an over 75% majority of Ignite Party candidates.

The one important thing to note is that these results are not official. The results cannot be finalized until all election complaints have been filed, which will take place next week. These preliminary results can still change, and most likely will. However, the early results seem to suggest that the Ignite Party are the main winners of this election cycle.

