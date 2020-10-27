Former UNF Student Sean Lovins on House Arrest

Former UNF student Sean Lovin’s recent request for bond was granted almost two years after he was arrested by UNFPD as a suspect for murder in the second degree. The suspect is now on house arrest and residing at his mother’s residence.

Lovins attended UNF from Jan. 7, 2016 to Dec. 7, 2018.

Aunesty Summer Rayne, Lovins’ former girlfriend, was found on the floor of his apartment in the summer of 2017–her death originally deemed as a suicide. The two had allegedly gone to a bar that night and then proceeded to return to Lovins’ place where they smoked a cigarette and then went to sleep. Lovins claims to have been sleeping when he heard the gunshot that killed Rayne later on in the night. According to Lovins, after he saw his girlfriend in the living room with a gunshot wound, he went next door to where his step-brother lived and dialed 911.

According to the police report at the time, Rayne was pronounced dead after being transported to UF Health.

Lovins denied ever touching the pistol that caused the wound to Rayne’s head. It was reported that officials found both Lovins’ and Rayne’s DNA on the weapon. Forensic testing revealed no gunshot residue from the area surrounding the entrance wound. Gunshot residue was reportedly found on Lovins’ left hand. Testing also revealed that the pistol was shot at a distance that was greater than 24 inches away from the entry point of the bullet, which would have reportedly been outside the reach of the victim.

Lovins took a plea of not guilty.

Spinnaker obtained documents indicating that on Sept. 24, 2020 a motion was filed in the fourth judicial court in Duval County, FL to set a bond hearing for Lovin. The motion was granted by judge Anthony R. Salem on Oct. 13, 2020, with stipulations that the defendant must forfeit their passport and all firearms, have no computers or internet, have no alcohol or drugs, and will not be allowed to drive.

“Considering that the Defendant is a twenty-nine year old young man who has limited financial resources, that he has strong ties to the Jacksonville community, that he has no prior criminal history, that there is nothing in the record to suggest he poses a flight risk or a danger to the community, and that there are non-monetary conditions that can alleviate any concerns the Court may have; the Court should set a bond hearing in Defendant’s case and set a reasonable bond for the charged offense,” according to the conclusion of the signed motion to set bond hearing.

In a document obtained by Spinnaker, the court found that Lovins should be released on GPS monitoring during his house arrest. He is only allowed to leave the premises for court or medical emergencies. Lovins’ bond was set at $250,000.

Lovins’ next pretrial date is set for Nov. 24, 2020.

Spinnaker will continue to update you as the story develops.

