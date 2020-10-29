Thrifting your Halloween costume

If you’ve landed on this page, you’re probably in search of some last minute Halloween costume ideas. This year has been hectic and the thought of putting together the perfect costume might have slipped your mind. Luckily, there are still a few days left until Halloween. It might be too late for online shopping but don’t worry, a trip to your local thrift store may save the day!

Now you’re probably thinking, why would anyone want to get their costume from a thrift store? There are so many perks of thrifting. First of all, you’re getting a bang for your buck. Who wants to break the bank on a costume only to be worn once or twice a year? Thrifting is also a sustainable choice. Buying second hand can help extend the life of garments and keep clothes out of the landfills.

Here are a few tips and pointers to keep in mind while you’re out thrifting for your costume.

Check if there’s a Halloween section

Some thrift stores will actually display Halloween items at the front of the store. This section might be full of pumpkin decorations and fake cobwebs, so be sure to search thoroughly. You could incorporate these decorations into your costume as props or backdrop items for photoshoots. Keep an eye out for items like plain white table cloths, blankets, or sheets. You could cut holes into them and go as a ghost. It’s a simple idea, but it’s a classic!

Don’t forget to accessorize!

Check out the hat section and look out for any tall wide-brimmed hats that might be flattened down at the bottom of the bin. If you’re going as your favorite movie or TV show character, think about what they’d wear. Once you have a good vision of the outfit, start digging!

Get creative!

If you’re not having any luck finding items that you first had in mind, don’t give up just yet! Check out the sections you may have overlooked. Some of the best thrifted costumes are found on a whim. The most simple pieces can be layered and transformed into an elegant display of spooky perfection! For example, if you’re going for the Wednesday Addams look, search for a white collared shirt and a black dress.

Remember to have fun!

Thrifting can be an exhilarating experience because you never know what you’re going to find. Whether you’re going alone or with a friend, remember to have fun and be safe! This year, safety is more important than ever. Be sure to follow safety guidelines, wear a face mask at all times, and stay six feet away from other shoppers.

___