Throwback movie review of ‘Hocus Pocus’

With Halloween only a few days away, what better movie to keep the spooky momentum going than “Hocus Pocus”?

After moving from California to Salem, Massachusetts, Max becomes the new kid in town with no one to really call a friend. But after meeting his classmate Allison, he decides to do whatever it takes to impress her which happened to lead the both of them as well as his sister Dani to an old abandoned house which is more than what it seems.

Due to Max’s desire to impress Allison, he completes a ritual which wakes up the Sanderson sisters from a 300 year slumber. Now it’s up to these 3 kids as well as the magical cat Binx to stop these three witches from obtaining immortality before the sun rises.

While Max and his crew aren’t exactly the most interesting cast of characters, the Sanderson sisters steal the show with their charisma and as well as how well they complement one another. The witches are what helps this film stay afloat from beginning to end.

“Hocus Pocus” isn’t the most impressive film there is, but it does manage to have a certain comforting feeling that makes you want to get in a blanket and watch while indulging in every variation of pumpkin spice.

“Hocus Pocus” is a really fun movie to add to your Halloween movie marathon. Spinnaker gives this film a 3 out of 5 sails.

